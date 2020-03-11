Jared R. Reddick | Obituary

Jared R. Reddick, 36, of Columbia, died on March 8, 2020, at Evelyn’s House, Creve Coeur, Mo., following an extended illness. He was born Feb. 10, 1984, in Alton, the son of Randy and Kristine (nee Shive) Reddick, who survive him. He was married to Megan (nee Annerino) Reddick, who survives him. They were married June 18, 2011, in Tinley Park.

Jared was an officer with the Columbia Police Department. He was a man of integrity, truly one of a kind; he always did the right thing even when nobody was watching. When he wasn’t protecting our community, he was busy being a hero to his wife and two daughters. He loved fishing, hunting, traveling and going on adventures with his girls. His fun-loving ways, unmistakable voice, big smile, and bright blue eyes will be terribly missed by everyone that was blessed and fortunate enough to know him. He is with his Lord and Savior.

Also, surviving are his daughters Raegan and Leah Reddick; sister Jessica (Michael) Eddy; mother-in-law Margaret Brannigan; brother-in-law Charlie Annerino; sister-in-law Amy (Keith) O’Donnell; beloved grandparents, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, along with other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Rolland Shive.

Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. March 13 at First Baptist Church in Columbia and 10-11 a.m. March 14 at the church.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. March 14, at the church, with Pastor Steven Greer officiating.

Interment will follow in the Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Backstoppers, 10411 Clayton Road, Suite 203, St. Louis.