Jeanne K. Wallhaus

Jeanne Kathryn Wallhaus (nee Masters), 92, of Columbia, died March 9, 2020, in Shiloh. She was born Aug. 17, 1927, in East St. Louis, daughter of the late James Everett and Gertrude Emma (nee Becker) Masters.

She is survived by her children Ann (Brad) Marino, Jay (Toni) Wallhaus and Gina (Brent) Harting; grandchildren Dominick (Yvonne Stewart) Caillouet, Alex Marino and Angelina Marino; and great-grandchild John Caillouet.

She is preceded in death by her husband Paul A. Wallhaus; grandparents Charles and Mathilda (nee Dyroff) Becker; James and Anna Mae (nee Saltzmann) Masters; and aunt Harriet Masters.

Private services were held.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Shriner’s Hospital