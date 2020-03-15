Harry R. Reichert Jr. | Obituary

Harry R. Reichert Jr., 98, of Columbia, died March 14, 2020, at his residence in Columbia. He was born Sept. 2, 1921, in Columbia, son of the late Harry and Myrtle (nee Ramsey) Reichert, Sr. He was married to the late Alma (nee Reed) Reichert. They were married Dec. 24, 1942, in St. Louis. She died Dec., 21, 1987.



Harry had three passions in life: family, farming and supporting his community. He was born at home in rural Columbia and didn’t live more than a quarter of a mile from his birthplace throughout his lifetime. He was a dedicated, loving loyal, and supportive son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, uncle and friend. He was born into and stayed in farming for 50 years through retirement and for many years thereafter. Nothing gave him more pleasure than to be on his tractor working the soil, throwing hay bales, checking his crops or walking among his herd of cattle.

Harry was very active in his community, serving as board member on Monroe Soil & Water Conservation District for eight years (three as chairman), Monroe County Sheriff Office Merit Commission for eight years (as secretary), Columbia School Board for three years, Fountain Water District for five years, Monroe County Board of Commissioners for eight years (four as chair), Small Business Finance Alliance for eight years (as secretary), Bi-County Board of Health for two years, Western Egyptian Economic Opportunity Council for four years, East West Gateway Coordinating Council for one year, Southern Illinois Planning Commission for two years, Tri-County Development Board for six years, Southwestern Illinois Freeway Transportation for four years (as chairman), Tri-County Heritage Tourism for seven years, Monroe County Farm Bureau for three years (one as president), Monroe County Taxpayers Association for 48 years, Monroe County Soil & Water Conservation for 25 years, and Eagle Cliff-Miles Cemetery for 26 years (10 as president). Harry also served as secretary of District 6 to Road County Commissioner for 25 years.



Surviving are his children Gary Reichert of Ocoee, Fla., Dean (Rejona) Reichert of Waterloo, Janet Eplin of Columbia, Pam (Mark) Kaempfe of Waterloo, Keith (Sheila) Alberter of Waterloo and Joan (Scott) Kohler of Waterloo; grandchildren, Scott (Audra) Reichert of Belleville, Deanna (Rick Volkman) Hoffman of Belleville, Steven (Lana) Reichert of Columbia, Shane (Michelle) Miller of Valmeyer,Ryan (Sarah) Miller of St. Louis, Catherine Kaempfe of St. Louis, Lance Kohler of St. Louis, Justin Kohler of St. Louis, and Corie (Danny) Songer of Waterloo; 14 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren; and brother Dale (Lela) Reichert of Columbia; along with other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by wife, Alma (nee Reed) Reichert; sisters Frances T. Smith and Virginia G. Freimuth; and daughter-in-laws Sharon Reichert and Guyla Reichert.



Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. March 20 at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia and 10-11 a.m. March 21 at Zoar United Church of Christ, New Hanover.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am March 21 at the church, with Pastor R.J. Morgan officiating.

Interment will follow in the Zoar U.C.C. Cemetery, New Hanover.



In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Eagle Cliff – Miles Cemetery, c/o Monroe County Treasurer,100 S. Main St., Waterloo or Hospice of Southern Illinois, 305 So. Illinois St., Belleville.