King | Pet of the Week

King is a very sweet and friendly guy who loves attention and affection. He gets along with other dogs and likes to take walks. He is crate and potty trained. If King’s new family has a fenced in yard, he will need a 6 foot privacy fence for his safety since he can easily jump a 4 foot chain link fence.

King is 7-1/2 years old and weighs 82 pounds.

King’s adoption fee is $100; he is microchipped, neutered, and up to date on vaccines.

