Kenneth G. ‘Butch’ Bochantin | Obituary

Kenneth Gregory “Butch” Bochantin, 71, of Waterloo, died Feb. 24, 2025, in O’Fallon. He was born Nov. 12, 1953, in Belleville.

Kenneth was a member of the Knights of Columbus in New Athens

He is survived by his siblings Deborah (Ron) Gillette, Sandra (Bill) Staub, Kimberly Galle and Tracy (Robert Lynch) Bochantin; aunt Mary (Joe) Scholten; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Georgian (nee Bathon) Bochantin; sister Kathy Ruminer; and nephew Jerod Staub.

Visitation is 8-9:30 a.m. Feb. 28 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will  be celebrated at 10 a.m. Feb. 28 at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Waterloo.

Interment will immediately follow at St. Agatha Cemetery in New Athens.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: Ss. Peter & Paul Church, Waterloo.

