Robert P. Ellner | Obituary

Robert “Bob” P. Ellner, 80, of Prairie du Rocher, died Feb. 24, 2025, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis.

He was born to the late Harry and Grace (nee Deterding) Ellner on Jan. 9, 1945, in Red Bud.

Bob married Jeanette Cowell on Nov. 24, 1966, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Red Bud; she survives.

Bob had been a lifelong farmer. He enjoyed taking tractor rides, restoring old tractors and watching tractor pulls.

Bob was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Prairie du Rocher and the Randolph County Farm Bureau.

He was a Vietnam Army veteran.

Bob is survived by his wife Jeanette Ellner of Prairie du Rocher; children Tina (Todd) Jones of Prairie du Rocher, Joe “Herb” Ellner (Mindy Jones) of Sparta and Randy “Slim” (Jo) Ellner of Prairie du Rocher; grandchildren Tyler Jones, Treyton Jones, Bayle DeRousse, Kadie (J.R.) Baston, Brandi (Jacob) Curten, Kassidy Ellner, and Molly Ellner; great-grandchildren Macy and Mason; and many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; grandson Travis Jones; sister Betty (Ivan) Niehaus; and parents-in-law Robert and Irene Cowell.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Feb. 27 and 8:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at Pechacek Funeral Homes, Red Bud.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Feb. 28 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Prairie du Rocher with Fr. Sebastian Ukoh officiating.