Kenneth C. Steinmann | Obituary

Kenneth C. Steinmann, 81, of Waterloo, died April 13, 2023, in Waterloo. He was born July 21, 1941, in Belleville.

Kenneth was a member St. John United Church of Christ in Valmeyer, Monroe County Farm Bureau and Valmeyer Lion’s Club. He was a retired farmer and past Valmeyer School Board member and worked at Wal-Mart.

He is survived by his wife Sandra L. Steinmann (nee Mohr); children Kim (Steven) Chappuis, Karla Bivins (George Obernagel), Kurt (Catie) Steinmann and Kerry (Robin) Steinmann; grandchildren Lauren (Dane) Luke, Ashley Bivins (Adam Vogt), Michele Bivins, Taylor (Zack) Schuler, Casey Steinmann (Miranda Beutler), Ryan Steinmann and Bailey and Eric Chappuis; great-grandchildren Reese, Elyse, Landon, Layla, Ryker, Brooks, Sam and Jessie; sisters Patricia (Leroy) Garleb and Sandra (Ken) Hill; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents Alvin and Frieda K. (nee Koch) Steinmann.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. John UCC – Valmeyer; or Valmeyer Lions Club.

Arrangements are with Quernheim Funeral Home.