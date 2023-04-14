Kenneth C. Steinmann | Obituary

Republic-Times- April 14, 2023

Kenneth C. Steinmann, 81, of Waterloo, died April 13, 2023, in Waterloo. He was born July 21, 1941, in Belleville.

Kenneth was a member St. John United Church of Christ in Valmeyer, Monroe County Farm Bureau and Valmeyer Lion’s Club.  He was a retired farmer and past Valmeyer School Board member and worked at Wal-Mart.

He is survived by his wife Sandra L. Steinmann (nee Mohr); children Kim (Steven) Chappuis, Karla Bivins (George Obernagel), Kurt (Catie) Steinmann and Kerry (Robin) Steinmann; grandchildren Lauren (Dane) Luke, Ashley Bivins (Adam Vogt), Michele Bivins, Taylor (Zack) Schuler, Casey Steinmann (Miranda Beutler), Ryan Steinmann and Bailey and Eric Chappuis; great-grandchildren Reese, Elyse, Landon, Layla, Ryker, Brooks, Sam and Jessie; sisters Patricia (Leroy) Garleb and Sandra (Ken) Hill; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents Alvin  and Frieda K. (nee  Koch) Steinmann.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. John UCC – Valmeyer; or Valmeyer Lions Club.

Arrangements are with Quernheim Funeral Home.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Edward A. ‘Tony’ Pitts | Obituary

April 14, 2023

Linda D. Henerfauth | Obituary

April 14, 2023

Roger O. A. Hoffmann | Obituary

April 13, 2023
HTC web
MonroeCountyElectric300X15012_19