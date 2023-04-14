Edward A. ‘Tony’ Pitts | Obituary

Edward Anthony “Tony” Pitts, 58, of Columbia, died April 12, 2023 ,in Columbia. He was born Dec. 24, 1964, in Griffin, Ga.

Tony was a 1983 graduate of Belleville East High School. He was employed with AT&T as an IT manager for more than 20 years. He had served in the U. S. Air Force, completing tours in Afghanistan and Iraq.

He was a pro wrestling, St. Louis Blues and Cardinal fan. Tony was a very generous and caring man. He loved God and was diligent daily with his devotion to God and the Bible.

Surviving are his wife and love of his life Patricia Freeland Pitts; sister Beth (Mark Seibert) Botkin; aunt Deborah Watts; best friend Larry Koirtyohann; uncle Al Ray Zipfel; along with other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father Henry Edward Pitts.

Interment with military honors will take place at a later date in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Multiple Sclerosis Society – Gateway Area.

Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home.