Kelly Gravot | Obituary

Republic-Times- May 29, 2024

Kelly Gravot (nee Lenhard), 64, of Columbia, died May 26, 2024.

Kelly was a bright light to anyone who knew her. She was a beloved mother, proud grandmother, loving sister and loyal friend. 

She is survived by her sons Eric Frierdich and Scotty Veath (Danielle Lunquist); daughter Brittney (Shawn) McBride; and grandchildren Brentyn Brunkhorst, Elizabeth Veath, Bri Veath, Elena Toman, Alexis Toman, Kory McBride, Pruitt McBride and Coco McBride.

Kelly was preceded in death by her father Joseph Lenhard; mother Peggy (Willard) Stahl (nee McCuttin); and sister Felicia Lund (nee Lendhard).

The family would like to honor Kelly’s memory with a celebration of life ceremony to be held at  11 a.m. June 6 at Hope Christian Church in Columbia. 

Directly following the service, guest are welcome to join the luncheon in the room next to the auditorium at Hope ending at 3 p.m. 

Anyone wishing to send flower arrangements is requested to have them delivered them to Hope Christian Church, 9273 Coach Stop Rd, Columbia, on June 5.

