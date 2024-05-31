Clarence E. Richey | Obituary

Republic-Times- May 31, 2024

Clarence “Clancy” E. Richey, 58, of Columbia, died May 29, 2024. He was born July 3, 1965, in Terre Haute, Ind., son of the late Darrell E., and Sandra A. (nee Currence) Richey. He was married to Kathy (nee Rieso) Richey, who survives him. They were married April 12, 1997, in Columbia.

Clancy had graduated from Marshall High School in 1983, earned his Bachelor of Science at the University of Illinois and received his MBA from Eastern Illinois University. Clancy had retired from a successful career at Accenture where he had worked as a management consultant.

Clancy valued his family the most. He was a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. He was a patient, kind and loving person. He spent an enormous amount of time with his kids and served as the Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 357.

Clarence enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, board games and planning vacations. 

Also surviving are his sons Cole (Lace Sweet) Richey and Connor Richey; brothers William (Elizabeth) Richey of Marshall, Daniel (Miki) Richey of Marshall and Jeffrey (Jaime) Richey of Marshall; sister-in-law Karen (Richard) Neff; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was also preceded in death by his father-in-law, and mother-in-law Ellard F. and Lucille (nee Schlemmer) Rieso.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. June 4 at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia, and o10-11 a.m. June 5 at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia. 

A funeral services will be held following visitation at the church with Pastor Jonathan Bangera officiating. 

Interment will be in the Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia. 

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia; or Columbia Boy Scout Troop 357.

