Karen L. Davis | Obituary

Karen Leah Davis (nee Gruenert), 65, of Waterloo, died March 3, 2023, in Waterloo. She was born July 27, 1957, in St. Louis.

She is survived by her husband Rickey W Davis; children Lisa Gruenert, Rickey Davis Jr., Marci Davis, Ian Schiller. Josh Davis, Vanessa Davis, Ryan Murphy and Leah Reed; grandchildren Amber Brown, David Giles, Katie Lambert, Dayton Lambert, Layla Lambert, Benjamin Murphy, Haley Lambert and Heaven Snow; and brothers and sisters Bob (Sandy) Gruenert, Judy Taylor, Cheryl (Ed) LaRoe, Kathy (Ted) Duck, Derrick Voisey, Pat Davis Jr., Rodney Davis, Cathy Davis, and Carolyn (Glen) McCormick.

She is preceded in death by her parents Noal and Marie (nee Simon) Gruenert; brother Paul Gruenert; sisters Nancy Gruenert and Jery Voicey; loving niece Teri Duck; and father-in-law and mother-in-law Pat and Ruby Davis.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. March 8 and 9 a.m. until time of service March 9 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Ed LaRoe officiating.

Interment will be at Valhalla Cemetery in Belleville.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to family wishes.