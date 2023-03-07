Joseph J. Majka Jr. | Obituary

Joseph J. Majka Jr., 81, of Waterloo, born April 7, 1941, in East St. Louis, died March 6, 2023 at Saint Louis University Hospital, St. Louis.

Joseph retired with the rank of captain from the East St. Louis Fire Deptartment after 28 years of service and also retired from the U.S. Deputy Marshal Service after 25 years of service.

Joe was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Paderborn. Joe went to college at St. Mary’s in San Antonio, Texas, where he was an outstanding football player.

He loved maintaining his own grass, flying remote controlled airplanes, fishing, cleaning cars and watching all football games.

Surviving are his loving wife of 57 years Connie Majka (nee Holtman); children Daniel (Diane) Majka of Colorado Springs, Colo., Lori (Joe) Sitzes of Colombia; sister-in-law Marilyn Majka of Belleville; grandchildren Nick (Taylor) Sitzes, Jacob Majka, Cody Kupinski and John Majka; and great-granddaughter Savanna Sitzes. Joe was a dear uncle, cousin and friend to many.

He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Mary Ann (nee Scrabacz) Majka Sr.; brothers Robert (Janice) and Thomas Majka; sister Geraldine (Bill) Lane; and grandson Conor McHenry.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 10 at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia.

A funeral service follow at the funeral home with Father Carl Scherrer officiating.

Burial will be at Palmier Cemetery in Columbia.

Memorials may be made to: Monroe County BackStoppers; or American Cancer Society.