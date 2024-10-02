Junior high teams advance to state
The local area will be represented in Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association state tournaments this weekend.
The Waterloo Junior High School baseball team advanced to the SIJHSAA Class L state tournament by virtue of a 7-0 victory over Millstadt Consolidated School on Thursday. The Bulldogs advanced to the regional final with a 17-5 win over Belleville Central last Tuesday.
WJHS baseball, with an overall record of 15-4, will open Class L state tourney play at noon Saturday against Carterville in Centralia.
The Valmeyer Junior High School baseball team advanced to the SIJHSAA Class S state tournament by virtue of a 10-2 win over Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School on Monday. On Thursday, Valmeyer won 14-4 over Albers-Damiansville to reach the regional final.
VJHS baseball, with an overall record of 22-1, will open Class S state tourney play at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Coulterville against an opponent to be determined.
Valmeyer will be joined at the Class S state tourney by St. John’s Lutheran of Red Bud.
In Class M, Smithton also advanced to the state tourney and will be playing Saturday in Pinckneyville.
The Waterloo Junior High School softball team won a Class L regional title on Thursday with a 17-5 victory over Millstadt. Waterloo advanced to the regional with a 17-2 win last Tuesday over Belleville Central.
WJHS softball, with an overall record of 12-6, will open Class L state tourney play at 10 a.m. Saturday in Centralia against Carterville.
In Class M, Smithton also advanced to the state tourney and will be playing Saturday in Pinckneyville.
In Class S, St. John’s Lutheran of Red Bud advanced to the state tourney and will be playing Saturday in Coulterville.