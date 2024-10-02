Junior high teams advance to state

The local area will be represented in Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association state tournaments this weekend.

Pictured is the Waterloo Junior High School baseball team after winning the Class L regional title, front row, from left, Maddon Hamontree, Jackson Rieken, Alex Loughary, Braden Balabas, Sam Beck, Colt Habermehl, Hunter Massey, Cashton Glaenzer, Lou Jarden and Ethan Lauth; back row: Coach Vogel, Jude Latchem, Kaden Kite, Titan Tomanovich, Eli Armbruster, Carter Miller, Easton Maurer, Braeden Wallace, Jacob Otten, Luke Kolweier, Noah Whitaker, Tyler Major, Nolan Lutz, Blaine Ahrens and Coach Moore.

The Waterloo Junior High School baseball team advanced to the SIJHSAA Class L state tournament by virtue of a 7-0 victory over Millstadt Consolidated School on Thursday. The Bulldogs advanced to the regional final with a 17-5 win over Belleville Central last Tuesday.

WJHS baseball, with an overall record of 15-4, will open Class L state tourney play at noon Saturday against Carterville in Centralia.

Pictured is the Valmeyer Junior High School baseball team after winning the Class S regional title, front row, from left, Keegan Hoots, Breck Rohlfing, Matthew Blackwell, Guy Tyberendt, Zach Hall, Jacob Chausse, Albert Hoerr, Easton Gregory and Blake Nagel; back row: Coach Brad Juelfs, Coach Cole Juelfs, Coach Charlie Hoerr, Jackson Klinkhardt, Drew Neff, Griffin Kohnz, Carter McSchooler, Graham Knobloch, Cohen Everett, Wesley Ball, Coach Corey Blackwell, Colton Green, Jace Wuelling and Coach John Wuelling.

The Valmeyer Junior High School baseball team advanced to the SIJHSAA Class S state tournament by virtue of a 10-2 win over Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School on Monday. On Thursday, Valmeyer won 14-4 over Albers-Damiansville to reach the regional final.

VJHS baseball, with an overall record of 22-1, will open Class S state tourney play at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Coulterville against an opponent to be determined.

Valmeyer will be joined at the Class S state tourney by St. John’s Lutheran of Red Bud.

In Class M, Smithton also advanced to the state tourney and will be playing Saturday in Pinckneyville.

Pictured is the Waterloo Junior High School softball squad after winning the Class L regional title, front row, from left, Scarlett Wegener, Myla Eggemeyer, Payton Dilley, Olivia Rusteberg, Tess Nobbe, Kendyl Radar and Kylie Kujawski; back row: Coach Lindsay Bollmann, Vivienne Mayer, Marley Sanders, Gwen Wiegand, Hannah Dunker, Lillian Kolweier, Nyla Viglasky, Stella Zimmerman and Coach Mallory Bakken.

The Waterloo Junior High School softball team won a Class L regional title on Thursday with a 17-5 victory over Millstadt. Waterloo advanced to the regional with a 17-2 win last Tuesday over Belleville Central.

WJHS softball, with an overall record of 12-6, will open Class L state tourney play at 10 a.m. Saturday in Centralia against Carterville.

In Class M, Smithton also advanced to the state tourney and will be playing Saturday in Pinckneyville.

In Class S, St. John’s Lutheran of Red Bud advanced to the state tourney and will be playing Saturday in Coulterville.