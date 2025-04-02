All-Local Girls Hoops Team

Sam Schmuke

The Monroe County high school girls basketball scene featured plenty of highlights this winter, with several players showcasing their skills on the court.

Here’s a look at the R-T All-Local Girls Basketball Team for the 2024-25 season.

FIRST TEAM

Sam Schmuke, Columbia. This one is a no-doubter. An all-stater for a second straight year, this senior finished as the school’s all-time career steals leader and also eclipsed 1,000 career points. Schmuke averaged 14.7 points, 2.5 assists and 5.07 assists per game this season.

Karmon Grohmann, Gibault. This athletic junior enjoyed a breakout hoops season for the Hawks, averaging 11.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 1.29 blocks per game. She’ll look to lead the way again next winter.

Jordan Holten, Columbia. Another star senior for the Eagles, Holten eclipsed 1,000 career points. She averaged 11.3 points, 6.15 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per contest on the season.

Kamille Grohmann, Gibault. Another talented senior, her 4.36 assists per game this season ranked 15th in the entire St. Louis area. She also averaged 10 points and nearly four steals per contest.

Kristin Smith, Waterloo. The heart and soul of the Bulldogs, this senior was a defensive standout while also leading the team in scoring at just under 10 points per game. Smith also averaged 2.81 steals and four rebounds per contest.

SECOND TEAM

Samantha Juelfs, Waterloo. A tall junior, Juelfs displayed her athletic prowess by averaging 8.3 points and 4.4 rebounds per game this season for the Bulldogs.

Kinley Jany, Columbia. Another junior, Jany showed off her nice shooting touch by averaging 8.3 points per game. She also grabbed nearly four rebounds per contest.

Aubrey Heck, Waterloo. The run of talented juniors continues, as Heck ranked third in the St. Louis area this season in assists at 5.4 per game. She also averaged 7.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.45 steals per contest.

Kylie Kloess, Dupo. This fabulous freshman averaged 7.6 points, three rebounds and 1.62 steals per contest this season. The future looks very bright.

Ava Mathews, Columbia. Yet another junior, Mathews was a solid all-around player for the Eagles this season. She averaged 6.6 rebounds and 5.7 points per game.

SPECIAL MENTION

Ava Langhans (Columbia), Mallory Thompson (Waterloo), Kate Lindhorst (Waterloo), Claire Higgenson (Gibault), Hope Chambers (Gibault), Addison Mitchell (Dupo), Keara Prater (Dupo), Kaitlynn Townsend (Dupo)