It’s ‘batter up’ for baseball squads

Waterloo’s Tanner Chamberlain makes contact during Friday’s win at Columbia. See more photos from this game online at republictimes.smugmug.com.

The high school baseball season is underway, with local teams trying to find the right mix of pitching, offense and defense among their rosters.

Waterloo (4-2) opened its season with a doubleheader sweep in Murphysboro on March 22.

In a 6-5 victory over Monticello, Chaten Kirchner went 2-for-2, and Caleb Papenberg added a two-RBI hit with a pair of stolen bases and two runs.

In a 14-8 win over Murphysboro, Max Oswald went 3-for-5 with a home run, Austin Martin went 2-for-4 with five RBIs and Patrick O’Donnell also homered.

Last Tuesday, Waterloo dropped a 9-8 contest at O’Fallon. Oswald went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, and AJ Sensel drove in three runs.

On Friday, the ‘Dogs traveled north to rival Columbia and came away with a 3-1 victory. A two-run sixth inning propelled Waterloo. O’Donnell went 3-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs, with Conrad Lindhorst collecting the team’s only other hit.

Sensel pitched a complete game for the Bulldogs, who took advantage of eight Columbia free passes.

On Monday, Waterloo lost in walk-off fashion to Red Bud in eight innings, 9-8. O’Donnell went 3-for-5 with another homer and two RBIs. Tanner Chamberlain added two hits and an RBI in the defeat.

The ‘Dogs got back in the win column at home on Tuesday, winning 9-6 over Gibault.

Waterloo plays a Saturday doubleheader in Marion before hosting Freeburg on Monday.

O’Donnell is hitting .381 with seven runs to pace the Bulldogs offense.

Columbia (1-4) kicked off its 2025 campaign against some tough opponents.

On March 19, the Eagles lost 3-0 to St. Joseph-Ogden in O’Fallon. Mason Voegele had the only two hits for Columbia.

On March 21, the Eagles picked up a 6-3 win over Teutopolis in Edwardsville. Connor Basinski, a freshman, was awarded the mound victory.

On March 22, Columbia fell 7-2 to Normal University High at GCS Ballpark in Sauget. The contest was tied 1-1 entering the seventh inning.

In Friday’s loss to Waterloo, Brody Landgraf led the Eagles with a pair of hits.

On Sunday, Columbia lost 11-6 to Belleville West at Busch Stadium.

The Eagles travel to Pleasant Plains this weekend to face Rock Island and Mt. Pulaski, then return home Monday to face Gibault. Columbia plays this coming Tuesday at Freeburg.

Gibault (1-7) is taking its lumps in the early going.

The Hawks opened the season March 18 with a 19-6 loss to Granite City. Peyton Schaefer homered for Gibault.

On March 21, Gibault lost 9-3 to Marquette in Alton. Hawks batters struck out 12 times. Tyler Frierdich homered for Gibault.

On March 22, the Hawks lost 8-2 to Roxana and 15-8 to Jerseyville. Nolan Snell collected four hits on the day.

Last Wednesday, Gibault posted a 20-0 victory over Cahokia. Gus Schmidt went 2-for-2 with three RBIs, and Noah Koeninger also drove in three runs in addition to striking out six over two innings pitched.

On Friday, it was a 6-3 loss for the Hawks at New Athens. The game was tied 3-3 into the sixth inning. Darrin Kunkelmann went 3-for-3 with an RBI, and Schaefer struck out eight over five innings pitched.

Gibault lost 7-4 on Monday to Belleville West, although the game was tied 1-1 after six innings. Snell and Michael Wessel each went 4-for-4 in the game. Carson Timmons went six and one-third innings on the mound in a solid effort.

Gibault plays Wednesday at Chester before a Saturday doubleheader at Mascoutah.

The top hitters thus far for the Hawks are Snell (.444), Wessel (.368) and Kunkelmann (.353).

Valmeyer (4-5) has been active in the early going.

On March 17, the Pirates were held to just three hits in an 8-1 loss to the St. Louis Patriots.

On March 18, Valmeyer lost 16-1 to Red Bud. Troy Neff had the only hit for the Pirates.

On March 22, the Pirates split a pair of games in Jacksonville. In a 10-3 victory over Princeville, Landon Roy went 3-for-4 with four stolen bases, and Tallen Jakimauskas struck out seven in four innings. In a 10-0 loss to Ottawa Marquette, Pirates pitchers walked 10 batters.

On March 24, Valmeyer won 12-6 over Wood River. The Pirates plated five runs in the sixth inning and three more in the seventh to emerge victorious despite Pirates pitchers issuing another 10 walks. Landon Roy, Luke Blackwell and Ripken Voelker all had two hits each.

Last Tuesday, the Pirates won 19-0 at Cahokia. Blackwell homered, Ethan Roy went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and both Snyder and Parker Brandt had two hits each.

Last Wednesday, Valmeyer posted a 12-2 win over Okawville. Blackwell went 4-for-4 with two RBIs. Snyder and Gavin Rau collected two hits and two RBIs each.

On Friday, it was a 9-5 loss at Trico. The Pioneers plated seven runs in the second inning. Snyder led the way for the Pirates by going 2-for-4 with four RBIs.

Valmeyer lost 14-9 to Valle Catholic on Monday. Landon Roy went 3-for-5 with three runs. Neff and Evan Hill each had two hits.

Valmeyer played Tuesday at Belleville East, hosts Sparta on Friday and plays Tuesday at Lebanon.

Snyder is Valmeyer’s top hitter at .391 with eight RBIs, followed by Landon Roy at .385 with eight stolen bases and 10 runs. Blackwell is hitting .370 with 14 runs.

Dupo (2-4) lost 14-3 on March 17 to Metro East Lutheran to open the season. Deegan Prater had two hits and three RBIs for the Tigers. Caiden Crowder also collected two hits.

On March 20, the Tigers won 12-0 over Bunker Hill. Carter McMannis went 2-for-2 with four RBIs, and Teegan Hargrove picked up the pitching win.

On March 21, Dupo won 13-0 over Christian Academy of Greater St. Louis. Thinh Staggs and Cole Hearty collected two hits each for the Tigers, with Staggs earning the mound victory.

Last Wednesday, it was a 10-3 loss to Staunton despite two hits each from McMannis and Brady Portell.

On Thursday, Dupo lost 13-4 to Sparta. Prater went 3-for-4 with two triples and two runs.

On Tuesday, the Tigers lost 17-2 to a tough Red Bud squad.

Prater is hitting .533 with seven runs and eight RBIs to lead the Tigers. McMannis is hitting .455 with six RBIs.

Dupo hosts Okawville on Thursday and hosts Marissa on Tuesday.