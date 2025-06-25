All-State nod for O’Donnell

Republic-Times- June 25, 2025
Patrick O’Donnell

Waterloo High School baseball standout Patrick O’Donnell was named last week to the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 3A All-State Team following a sensational senior season. 

O’Donnell’s eight home runs this spring were tied for second most in the St. Louis area. He also posted a .407 batting average with 32 RBIs, 35 runs and 18 stolen bases.

The all-stater also recently received first team All-Mississippi Valley Conference honors. 

O’Donnell, who is playing this summer for the Gateway Bruins 18U select baseball squad, has committed to play next season at Southwestern Illinois College. 

O’Donnell hit .320 with 21 RBIs last season for the Bulldogs.

