Solid showings for soccer squads

Pictured is Columbia’s Reese Woelfel during a game last season.

High school girls soccer teams are showing promise in the early portion of the spring season.

Gibault (6-1) finally lost its first match of the season after already surpassing its overall win total from 2024.

The Hawks lost 3-2 on Monday at Belleville East despite a goal and assist each from Emily Richardson and Aubrey Thomas.

On Friday, Gibault picked up a 5-1 victory over Litchfield as five different Hawks netted goals. Maggie Altes was stellar in net, making nine saves.

Gibault hosts Belleville West on Thursday, then travels Monday to Civic Memorial.

Altes has a .940 save percentage and 0.67 goals against average as goalkeeper for the Hawks.

Richardson leads the way in scoring with nine goals and nine assists, followed by Karmon Grohmann with eight goals and three assists.

Columbia (4-1-1) battled to a scoreless tie on Friday against Winnetka New Trier. The star for the Eagles was goalie Jessica Bearley, who made nine saves.

Last Tuesday, Columbia posted a 2-0 victory at Marquette. Scoring goals for the Eagles were Ava Schmidt and Reese Woelfel.

Columbia played Tuesday at Wood River, then travels Thursday to Belleville East and Monday to Wesclin.

Riley Mathews is the scoring leader for the Eagles this spring with six goals.

Waterloo (3-1-1) has been idle since a 5-1 victory last Tuesday at Mater Dei. Nichole Gum netted a hat trick for the Bulldogs, with Morgan Boyer contributing a goal and two assists. Aubrey Heck added two assists.

The Bulldogs have a busy slate of games. They hosted Civic Memorial on Tuesday, winning 4-0 host Belleville West on Wednesday and Jerseyville on Thursday, travel Saturday to Freeburg, and then host rival Triad on Tuesday.

Gum leads Waterloo in scoring this season with five goals.