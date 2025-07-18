High school football schedules released

The IHSA released regular season schedules for all high school football teams in the state on Friday – including Waterloo, Columbia and Dupo.

All three local squads are coming off 2024 seasons in which they qualified for the IHSA playoffs.

Waterloo, which finished 9-2 last season and won a home playoff football game in Class 4A, opens its 2025 campaign at home Aug. 29 against Mt. Vernon. Week two has the Bulldogs hosting Monroe County rival Columbia on Sept. 5. Waterloo travels Sept. 12 to Centralia and Sept. 19 to Mascoutah before hosting Civic Memorial on Sept. 26. On Oct. 3, the Bulldogs make the long drive to Jerseyville. That is followed by a drive up north to Highland on Oct. 10. The Bulldogs close out their regular season with a home game Oct. 17 against Triad, followed by a road contest Oct. 24 against Rochelle up near Chicago.

The enrollment listing for Waterloo, according to the IHSA, is 831.

Columbia, which finished 6-4 last season in Class 4A, is listed with an enrollment of 601 for the 2025 season. The Eagles open up at home against Mater Dei on Aug. 29 before traveling south on Route 3 on Sept. 5 for the showdown with the Bulldogs. On Sept. 12, Columbia hosts Red Bud. The Eagles take to the road the next two weeks, Sept. 19 at Roxana and Sept. 26 at Freeburg. On Oct. 3, the Eagles host Wood River. Oct. 10 has Columbia traveling to Salem. The Eagles face Cahokia Conference rival Breese Central at home on Oct. 17, then conclude their regular season Oct. 24 at Jerseyville.

Dupo, the smallest of the local football squads with an IHSA listed enrollment of just 258, went 5-5 last season to qualify for the Class 1A playoffs. The Tigers open their 2025 campaign Aug. 29 at Bayless in St. Louis, then host Missouri school Principia on Sept. 5. Dupo hosts Pinckneyville on Sept. 12, then travels Sept. 19 to longtime rival Wesclin. The Tigers return home Sept. 26 for a clash with Carlyle. Dupo then takes to the road Oct. 3 at Red Bud and Oct. 10 at Chester before returning home to host Sparta on Oct. 17. The Tigers conclude their regular season Oct. 24 at Wood River.

The nine-week regular season will determine the 256 teams that qualify for the IHSA football playoffs amongst all classes.

For the full IHSA high school football schedule, click here.