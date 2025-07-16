R-T All-Local Baseball Team

Patrick O’Donnell of Waterloo creeps down the third base line looking to score against Columbia on March 28.

There was plenty to cheer about on local high school baseball diamonds this spring, with solid numbers put up by multiple individual players adding up to team success in some cases.

Here’s a look at the Republic-Times All-Local Baseball Team following the 2025 season.

FIRST TEAM

Patrick O’Donnell, Waterloo. An all-state and first team all-conference senior season made this an obvious selection for tops on our list. O’Donnell hit .407 with a .726 slugging percentage and eight home runs, 32 RBIs, 35 runs and 18 stolen bases. In addition, he went 3-0 with a 1.73 ERA in 24-plus innings pitched.

Luke Blackwell, Valmeyer. A sore arm limited this hard-throwing junior to just 24 innings pitched this spring, but Blackwell made plenty of noise with his bat. He hit .425 with a .537 on base percentage and .736 slugging percentage to go along with four homers, 13 doubles and 31 runs.

Cash Bailey, Columbia. The Eagles were led offensively by this senior who hit .402 with a .680 slugging percentage, six home runs and 23 RBIs.

Will Kleinschmidt, Columbia. This sophomore had a breakout season for the Eagles, hitting .400 with a .535 on base percentage, 20 RBIs and 22 runs scored. The future looks bright.

Deegan Prater, Dupo. A star all-around athlete for the Tigers, this junior was Dupo’s hitting and pitching leader this spring. He hit .400 with 19 runs and 15 RBIs. On the mound, he posted a 3.39 ERA.

Chaten Kirchner, Waterloo. A senior catcher, Kirchner received all-conference recognition after hitting .375 with a .518 on base percentage.

Micah James, Columbia. Another senior leader for the Eagles, James hit .387 with a .491 on base percentage, four home runs and 26 runs scored.

Conrad Lindhorst, Waterloo. This junior was solid at the plate and on the mound for the Bulldogs. He hit .329 with 26 RBIs and posted a 2.68 ERA in 47 innings pitched.

Connor Basinski, Columbia. The first freshman to make the list, Basinski made a solid debut for the Eagles this spring by going 4-1 with a 1.71 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 45 innings pitched. He looks like an ace in the making.

Max Oswald, Waterloo. In addition to playing solid defense at third base, this senior hit .322 with five triples, 25 runs and 10 stolen bases.

SECOND TEAM

Carter Jones, Waterloo. Another freshman pitcher on the list, Jones went 4-0 with a 2.36 ERA in 32-plus innings for the Bulldogs. Plan on reading his name in our baseball recaps over the next few years.

Brody Landgraf, Columbia. After posting a solid junior season that included 10 doubles, 23 runs and 17 RBIs, look for even more production at the plate in 2026.

Trey Conrod, Waterloo. An all-conference honorable mention, this sophomore hit .356 for the Bulldogs.

Logan Bosch, Columbia. This senior catcher hit .342 with a .478 on base percentage for the Eagles.

Chase Snyder, Valmeyer. The Pirates enjoyed a solid junior season from Snyder, who hit .329 with a .444 on base percentage and 19 RBIs.

Mason Voegele, Columbia. Another senior leader for the Eagles, Voegele hit .310 with four triples and 25 runs in addition to posting a 2.94 ERA in just under 17 innings pitched.

Landon Roy, Valmeyer. This speedy senior hit .318 with a .412 on base percentage in addition to stealing 25 bases and scoring 25 runs.

Michael Wessel, Gibault. A senior leader for a Hawks squad that won three straight regional titles, Wessel hit .305 with a .447 on base percentage and scored 19 runs.

Nolan Snell, Gibault. A sophomore, Snell led the Hawks in hitting this spring at .306 and in RBIs with 18.

AJ Sensel, Waterloo. This senior was the leader in innings pitched for the Bulldogs with 48. He went 4-3 with 43 strikeouts to receive an all-conference honorable mention.

SPECIAL MENTION

Peyton Schaefer (Gibault), Sully Bonaldi (Columbia), Rowan Schilling (Waterloo), Chase Zimmerman (Waterloo), Ayden Sepich (Columbia), Carson Timmons (Gibault), Sam Donald (Columbia), Dante Gianino (Gibault), Ethan Roy (Valmeyer), Ripken Voelker (Valmeyer), Tallen Jakimauskas (Valmeyer), Teegan Hargrove (Dupo), Thinh Staggs (Dupo), Evan Hill (Valmeyer), Tyler Frierdich (Gibault)