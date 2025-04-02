Softball teams keep making plays

Columbia’s Kaylee Bosch makes a play during a game earlier this season.

In high school softball action, local teams are trying to get in games between the raindrops that typically dampen things around this time of year.

Waterloo (5-1) is rolling along in the early going following an 8-1 victory Monday over Freeburg. Grayce Mayer went 3-for-4 with three runs, Mallory Thompson homered, Ava Brown drive in three runs, and both Aidan Dintelman and Sam Juelfs collected a pair of hits.

Dintelman pitched a complete game with five strikeouts.

Last Wednesday, the Bulldogs won 7-0 over O’Fallon behind a 10-strikeout three-hit shutout from Dintelman. She also had two hits, as did Brown and Sydney Hicks.

Isabella Riesing went 3-for-4 with an RBI for Waterloo, which plated six runs in the first inning.

Waterloo plays Wednesday at rival Columbia, then hosts Carterville on Saturday and Red Bud on Monday, weather permitting.

Dintelman is hitting .556 with three home runs and eight RBIs this season in addition to her 5-0 pitching march and 0.45 ERA.

Juelfs (.467), Kate Lindhorst (.438) and Haley Tomanovich (.400) are other offensive leaders thus far for the ‘Dogs.

Columbia (3-2) won 7-1 last Wednesday over Mater Dei as the Eagles pounded out 14 hits – six of them doubles. Emily Webb was solid in the pitching circle.

Last Tuesday, Columbia lost 13-12 at Belleville West. Kaylee Bosch went 3-for-4 with two runs for the Eagles, who also got two hits and three RBIs each from Paige Froess, Reagan Jarrard and Reese Jarrard.

Columbia played Tuesday at Mascoutah prior to Thursday’s clash with Waterloo. The Eagles then face Red Bud at the Triad tournament this Saturday, host Piasa Southwestern on Monday and travel Tuesday to Freeburg.

Elle van Breusegen and Reese Jarrard lead Columbia hitters at .500 this season, followed by Reagan Jarrard at .462.

Webb is 2-1 with a 2.47 ERA in 17 innings pitched.

Gibault (3-4) has had its ups and downs early this season.

On Monday, the Hawks won 15-0 at home over Althoff as Kennedy Cooper went 2-for-2 with two runs and Lauren Lanham contributed a hit, two stolen bases and three runs.

On Friday, it was a 7-3 loss for Gibault at New Athens. Lanham, Karina Jerkatis and Ashley Murphy all had two hits each in defeat.

Last Tuesday, Gibault lost 10-0 to Civic Memorial.

The Hawks play Wednesday at Chester and Monday against Wood River.

Lanham leads Gibault in hitting this season at .565 with 13 runs and seven stolen bases. Jerkatis is hitting .522 with 10 runs.

Dupo (3-2) lost 8-4 at Belleville West on Monday. Adrienne Latimer went 3-for-4 with three stolen bases for the Tigers. Kaylyn Woods went 2-for-4 with a home run, with both Kaitlyn Roberts and Addison Thompson also collecting two hits each.

On Thursday, Dupo won 11-2 over Sparta. Kyle Kloess went 4-for-4 with two doubles, two triples and three runs. Roberts and Thompson each had three hits, with Thompson striking out eight in a complete game pitching effort.

Last Wednesday, Dupo dropped a 3-2 contest to Staunton. The Bulldogs broke the tie in the top of the seventh inning and held on. Roberts had a double and two RBIs, with Kloess pitching a complete game.

Dupo hosted Red Bud on Tuesday, hosts Okawville on Thursday, and hosts Marissa this coming Tuesday.

Latimer leads the Tigers in hitting at .636 with nine stolen bases, followed by Thompson at .600 and Kloess at .588 with nine runs.

Valmeyer (1-2) lost 13-0 to Okawville last Wednesday. Ally Coats had two of the team’s only three hits on the day. The Pirates committed six errors in the contest.

Valmeyer hosts Sparta on Friday.