Piranhas smiling to the finish

Republic-Times- July 9, 2025
Pictured are Waterloo Piranhas team members enjoying some time in the pool. 

The Waterloo Piranhas summer swim program is diving into a big week of racing, with its last two regular season dual meets and a bonus non-conference tri-meet to close things out. 

The Piranhas hit the road this Wednesday, July 9, to face a small but mighty squad in Sparta, expecting tight races and fast swims in a high-energy environment. 

This Saturday is the last home meet of the season, and it’s shaping up to be a great one. The Piranhas are taking on the Columbia Hurricanes at the Monroe County HTC YMCA. 

This coming Tuesday, the Piranhas will visit Dupo for a non-conference showdown featuring the Hilltoppers Gators and Columbia Hurricanes. With a lot of fun matchups across age groups and strokes, the Piranhas will push for some end-of-season records.

The Piranhas conference team roster will be released following the last regular season meet. Selections will be based on performance, times, and team contributions throughout the season. 

The Piranhas are looking to bring home back-to-back Kaskaskia League Conference championships on July 19.

