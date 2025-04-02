Locals burning up the track

Chase Hendrickson

Multiple local high school track athletes competed Saturday in the Illinois Top Times Indoor Classic at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington.

The highlights included Waterloo’s Cameron Crump placing sixth in the 3,200 meter run and seventh in the 1,600 meter run at the Class 2A meet.

Waterloo’s Chris Pete placed fourth in the 200 meter run at the 2A meet with a school record time of 22.75 seconds.

Another school record was set as Waterloo’s girls 4×400 meter relay team of Kristin Smith, Paige Zlatic, Reagan Wilhelm and Kaidyn Moore placed seventh with a time of 4:12.90.

In the Class 1A meet of the Top Times Indoor Classic, Dupo’s Keith West placed third in the triple jump with a distance of 12.92 meters.

In other recent track action, the Columbia Open took place last week with Columbia, Waterloo, Roxana, Okawville and New Athens competing.

The Waterloo boys and girls both placed first.

For the Waterloo boys, Pete won the 100 meter run, Luke Smith won the 800 meter run, Wyatt Hansel won the 110 meter hurdles, Carter Cozean won the shot put, Landon Wilson won the high jump, and Jack Huebner won the triple jump.

Columbia won the boys 4×800 meter relay with Logan Acevedo, Hubert Weary, Gavin Cole and Brody Curtis.

Columbia’s Chase Hendrickson set a new school record in the discus with a throw of 157 feet, six inches. The previous record was set in 1988.

For the Waterloo girls, Zlatic won the 100 meter run, Kristin Smith won the 200 and 400 meter runs, Calla Espenscheid won the 800 meter run, Evie Reifschneider won the shot put, Karigan Littlejohn won the long jump, and the Bulldogs placed first in the 4×200 (Mia Hausmann, Marianna Deterding, Lily Starek, Jordyn Keller), and 4×100 (Juleana Schulte, Kadence Lance, Wilhelm, Ellie Zweigert).