Total Dom-ination

Dom Voegle

Kansas University sophomore Dominic Voegele of Columbia was recognized as Big 12 Pitcher of the Week following his solid start to the season for the 23rd ranked Jayhawks baseball squad.

Voegele tossed a career-high eight innings and tied his career best of 10 strikeouts to earn his fourth win of the season on Friday night at home over Oklahoma State.

Voegele, hard-throwing 6-foot-2 righty, had a stretch where he retired 13 consecutive batters and pitched into the ninth inning before wrapping up his night. He allowed only two runs on three hits, while walking only one batter.

He is second in the Big 12 with 40.1 innings pitched and fourth in the league with 47 strikeouts so far this season. His record is 4-2 in seven starts.

The Big 12 Preseason Pitcher of the Year for 2025, Voegele was drafted in the 20th round of the 2023 MLB Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks following his graduation from Columbia High School.

The Jayhawks (23-6) are off to their best Big 12 start in program history and rank in the top five nationally in home runs and walks.