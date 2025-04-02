Total Dom-ination

Republic-Times- April 2, 2025
Dom Voegle

Kansas University sophomore Dominic Voegele of Columbia was recognized as Big 12 Pitcher of the Week following his solid start to the season for the 23rd ranked Jayhawks baseball squad.

Voegele tossed a career-high eight innings and tied his career best of 10 strikeouts to earn his fourth win of the season on Friday night at home over Oklahoma State. 

Voegele, hard-throwing 6-foot-2 righty, had a stretch where he retired 13 consecutive batters and pitched into the ninth inning before wrapping up his night. He allowed only two runs on three hits, while walking only one batter.

He is second in the Big 12 with 40.1 innings pitched and fourth in the league with 47 strikeouts so far this season. His record is 4-2 in seven starts.

The Big 12 Preseason Pitcher of the Year for 2025, Voegele was drafted in the 20th round of the 2023 MLB Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks following his graduation from Columbia High School. 

The Jayhawks (23-6) are off to their best Big 12 start in program history and rank in the top five nationally in home runs and walks.   

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Locals burning up the track

April 2, 2025

Solid showings for soccer squads

April 2, 2025

It’s ‘batter up’ for baseball squads

April 2, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web