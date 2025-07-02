Piranhas tackle Highland Pentathlon

Pictured, from left, are young Waterloo Piranhas swimmers Violet Ebeler, Sammy Ebeler, Vivian Swan and Emma Helton at the Highland Pentathlon.

The Waterloo Piranhas summer swim team took on fierce competition at the Highland Summer Pentathlon on Saturday.

Known for its grueling format – requiring swimmers to compete in all four strokes and a 100 meter individual medley – the annual event challenges not only speed, but endurance and mental toughness.

Despite sending a smaller squad than usual, the Piranhas made a strong impression among teams from across the region.

Leading the way for the Piranhas were Reese Davis-Grandcolas and Ellie Martin, who finished second and third overall in the ages 13–14 girls standings. Both swimmers posted top times across all five events, showcasing skill, consistency, and competitive drive.

In the older age group, Wyatt Ebeler delivered several standout swims, including a time of 31.12 in the 50 meter butterfly and 1:15.94 finish in the 100 meter individual medley, earning him a top-five overall finish in the ages 15 and over boys.

Everett Darr also performed impressively in ages 9–10 boys, with strong times across fly, back, and freestyle. In the 8U girls division, Violet Ebeler placed among the top five in both freestyle and breaststroke.

For many athletes, the pentathlon was their first time competing in such a demanding format — and they rose to the occasion.

Addison Knysak, Winter James, Isabelle Helton, and Nora Zellerman were among those recognized for pushing past their comfort zones. Whether it was swimming all five events for the first time, tackling new strokes, or simply staying confident on deck, these young athletes demonstrated what it means to be a Piranha: tough, determined, and always growing.

“The pentathlon is a different kind of challenge — it’s not just about winning one race, it’s about seeing what you’re really made of across the board,” a team coach said. “Our swimmers showed a lot of heart out there, and we’re proud of every single one of them.”

The Piranhas continue their season with a meet against the Sparta Country Club Sharks on July 9.

Already this summer swim season, several Piranhas have broken team records.

Darr broke his own records in the 25 meter flystroke (21.66 seconds) and 100 meter individual medley (1:42.86) during the team’s first meet of the season.

In the third meet of the season, Martin broke the record in the ages 13-14 100 meter freestyle (1:12.15), Violet Ebeler broke the record in the ages 8U 25 meter breaststroke (28.38 seconds), Clara Lutz broke the record in the ages 9-10 25 meter breaststroke (24.30 seconds), Davis-Grandcolas broke the record in the ages 13-14 100 meter individual medley (1:19.16), Kendall Vest broke the record in the ages 15+ 100 meter backstroke (1:21.63), and Wyatt Ebeler set new records in both the ages 15+ 100 meter freestyle (1:01.69) and 100 meter individual medley (1:12.22).