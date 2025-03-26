All-Local Boys Hoops Team

Alex Stell



There was plenty of magic seen on local basasketball courts this past winter, as both team and individual milestones were accomplished on multiple levels.

Here is a look at the Republic-Times All-Local Boys Basketball Team for the 2024-25 season.

FIRST TEAM

Alex Stell, Waterloo. Stell was selected to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 3A All-State Third Team after averaging nearly 21 points per game this season in addition to 13 rebounds per contest to lead the Mississippi Valley Conference champion Bulldogs. The 6-foot-10 Stell finished his WHS career as the program’s second leading scorer at 1,703 points and the all-time leading rebounder with 1,223 rebounds – good for 14th all-time in Illinois history according to the IHSA.

Sam Donald, Columbia. Donald was selected to the IBCA Class 2A All-State First Team after averaging 16.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game for the season. The 6-foot-8 Donald finished as Columbia’s fourth all-time leading scorer with 1,950 career points and tops all-time in career rebounds with 955.

Aiden Crossin, Valmeyer. Another high-scoring senior, Crossin led the Pirates at 15.5 points and 2.10 steals per contest. He shot 77 percent from the free throw line and finished his VHS career with 1,289 total points.

Eddie Smajic, Columbia. A highly-touted transfer from Vianney, Smajic didn’t disappoint in his junior season for the Eagles. He averaged nearly 15 points per game and shot 44 percent from three-point range in addition to 77 percent shooting from the charity stripe.

Ryan Biffar, Gibault. This senior led the Hawks in scoring at 12.2 points per game – including 80 percent free throw shooting. He also averaged 1.6 steals per contest.

SECOND TEAM

Landon Roy, Valmeyer. Another senior on the list, Roy averaged 13.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and two steals per contest this season. He finished his VHS career with 1,068 career points.

Brody Landgraf, Columbia. A tall junior, Landgraf was solid all season for the Eagles. He averaged 11.3 points and 5.4 rebounds per game and shot 76.5 percent from the free throw line.

Max Oswald, Waterloo. Yet another senior on this year’s list, Oswald provided fans with several thrilling dunks throughout the season. He averaged 10.5 points and 6.6 rebounds per contest.

Kaden Scheppelman, Dupo. The leading scorer the past couple of years for the Tigers, this senior averaged 11.6 points per game this season.

Jack Holston, Gibault. The only underclassmen to make the list, Holsten had a strong sophomore season with a 10 points per game average. He shot 43 percent from three-point range and made 91 percent of his free throws. Keep shooting, Jack!

SPECIAL MENTION

Tyler DeVilder (Waterloo), Reid Metzger (Waterloo), Trent Glaenzer (Waterloo), River Randall (Columbia), Micah James (Columbia), Hayes van Breusegen (Columbia), Colby Kincheloe (Gibault), Peyton Schaefer (Gibault), Chase Snyder (Valmeyer), Jeremy Crossin (Valmeyer), Teegan Hargrove (Dupo), Deegan Prater (Dupo)