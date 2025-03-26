It’s ‘batter up’ for baseball squads

Pictured is Columbia’s Brody Landgraf during a game last season.

The high school baseball season got underway last week with all five local teams in action.

Columbia is 1-2 after three games against tough opponents to kick off its 2025 campaign.

Last Wednesday, the Eagles lost 3-0 to St. Joseph-Ogden in O’Fallon. Mason Voegele had the only two hits for Columbia.

On Friday, the Eagles picked up a 6-3 win over Teutopolis in Edwardsville. Connor Basinski, a freshman, was awarded the mound victory.

On Saturday, Columbia fell 7-2 to Normal University High at GCS Ballpark in Sauget. The contest was tied 1-1 entering the seventh inning.

Columbia hosts Monroe County rival Waterloo this Friday, then battles Belleville West at Busch Stadium at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Waterloo opened its season with a Saturday doubleheader sweep in Murphysboro.

In a 6-5 victory over Monticello, Chaten Kirchner went 2-for-2 and Caleb Papenberg added a two-RBI hit with a pair of stolen bases and two runs.

In a 14-8 win over Murphysboro, Max Oswald went 3-for-5 with a home run, Austin Martin went 2-for-4 with five RBIs, and Patrick O’Donnell also homered.

The Bulldogs played Tuesday at O’Fallon, falling 9-8, host New Athens this Thursday, play Friday at Columbia and then play Monday at Red Bud.

Gibault is taking its lumps in the early going, dropping its first four games.

Last Tuesday, the Hawks opened the season with a 19-6 loss to Granite City. Peyton Schaefer homered for Gibault.

On Friday, Gibault lost 9-3 to Marquette in Alton. Hawks batters struck out 12 times. Tyler Frierdich homered for Gibault.

On Saturday, the Hawks lost 8-2 to Roxana and 15-8 to Jerseyville. Nolan Snell collected four hits on the day and is hitting .444 so far this season.

Gibault hosts Cahokia on Wednesday, plays Friday at New Athens, travels to Marissa for a Saturday doubleheader, and then hosts Belleville West on Monday.

Valmeyer (2-3) has been active in the early going.

Last Monday, the Pirates were held to just three hits in an 8-1 loss to the St. Louis Patriots.

Last Tuesday, Valmeyer lost 16-1 to Red Bud. Troy Neff had the only hit for the Pirates.

On Saturday, the Pirates split a pair of games in Jacksonville.

In a 10-3 victory over Princeville, Landon Roy went 3-for-4 with four stolen bases and Tallen Jakimauskas struck out seven in four innings.

In a 10-0 loss to Ottawa Marquette, Pirates pitchers walked 10 batters.

On Monday, Valmeyer won 12-6 over Wood River. The Pirates plated five runs in the sixth inning and three more in the seventh to emerge victorious despite Pirates pitchers issuing another 10 walks. Roy, Luke Blackwell and Ripken Voelker all had two hits each.

Voelker and Evan Hill are the top hitters for in the early going for Valmeyer, which played Tuesday at Cahokia, hosts Okawville on Wednesday and plays Friday at Trico before hosting Valle Catholic this coming Monday.

Dupo (2-1) lost 14-3 last Monday to Metro East Lutheran to open the season. Deegan Prater had two hits and three RBIs for the Tigers. Caiden Crowder also collected two hits.

On Thursday, the Tigers won 12-0 over Bunker Hill. Carter McMannis went 2-for-2 with four RBIs and Teegan Hargrove picked up the pitching win.

On Friday, Dupo won 13-0 over Christian Academy of Greater St. Louis. Thinh Staggs and Cole Hearty collected two hits each for the Tigers, with Staggs earning the mound victory.

Dupo hosts Staunton on Wednesday, travels Thursday to Sparta and plays Monday at Carlyle.