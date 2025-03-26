Soccer girls kicking strong

Pictured is Gibault’s Emily Richardson during a game last season. She has scored seven goals in her first five games this spring for the undefeated Hawks.

All three Monroe County high school girls soccer squads are looking solid in the early going to the 2025 season.

Perhaps most impressive of the three teams thus far is the 5-0 start from Gibault. The Hawks have already matched last season’s overall win total.

Gibault has outscored its opponents 23-0 in those matches.

Last Monday, Gibault opened its season with a 9-0 win over Piasa Southwestern. Karmon Grohmann netted four goals and Elena Oggero contributed two goals and two assists for the Hawks.

Last Tuesday, it was an 8-0 victory for Gibault over Metro East Lutheran. Emily Richardson led the way with four goals and an assist.

Last Wednesday, the Hawks snuck past Freeburg by a 1-0 outcome. Aubry Thomas netted the game’s only goal, and Gibault goalkeeper Maggie Altes made a whopping 23 saves.

On Thursday, it was a 4-0 victory for the Hawks over Maryville Christian. Richardson led the way again with two goals and two assists. Grohmann and Oggero also netted goals.

On Saturday, Gibault won 1-0 over Catholic rival Marquette. Altes made 15 saves in net and Grohmann scored the lone goal on an assist from Richardson.

Grohmann and Richardson each have seven goals to lead the Hawks. Altes has made 43 saves without surrendering a goal.

Gibault plays Thursday at Wesclin and Friday at Litchfield, then plays Monday at Belleville East.

Columbia is 3-1 to start the season.

The Eagles opened with an impressive 1-0 victory over Edwardsville last Tuesday. Madi Ross scored the game’s only goal on an assist from Emily Rose. Jessica Bearley made a five-save shutout in net.

On Thursday, Columbia lost 4-1 to a tough O’Fallon squad. Riley Mathews netted the goal for the Eagles.

On Saturday, the Eagles picked up a 5-1 win at Collinsville as five different Columbia players scored. Reese Woelfel added two assists to her one goal scored.

On Monday, Mathews scored four times in a 4-0 win for Columbia over Oakville. Bearley made six saves for the shutout.

Mathews has six goals this season for the Eagles, who played Tuesday at Marquette and host Winnetka New Trier on Friday.

Waterloo is 1-1-1 after its first three matches.

The Bulldogs opened with a 3-1 loss last Tuesday at Belleville East. Megan Young scored for Waterloo.

On Thursday, it was a 2-2 tie for the Bulldogs against Granite City. Grace Pohl scored both goals for Waterloo.

On Monday, Waterloo won 2-0 over Althoff as Nichole Gum netted both goals on assists from Young. Makayla Gummersheimer made nine saves in net.

Waterloo played Tuesday at Mater Dei, hosts Civic Memorial this coming Tuesday and then hosts Belleville West next Wednesday.