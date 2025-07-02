Aidan Dintelman

The Republic-Times coverage area saw three high school softball squads win regional titles this spring and six players named all-state, so the local diamonds were certainly shining with talent.

Here’s a look at the Republic-Times All-Local Softball Team for 2025.

FIRST TEAM

Aidan Dintelman, Waterloo. A first team all-state selection, the junior went 19-3 with a 1.66 ERA and 121 strikeouts over 143 and one-third innings in the pitching circle this season. Her .846 winning percentage ranked second in the St. Louis area. Dintelman’s 20 complete games also ranked second in the area. Her ERA ranked fourth, and her WHIP of 0.99 ranked fifth. At the plate, Dintelman hit .398 with six home runs and 27 RBIs.

Emily Webb, Columbia. Also a junior all-state selection, Webb went 15-2 with a 0.55 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 101 and one-third innings. In addition to having the lowest ERA in the St. Louis area, Webb ranked first in winning percentage (.882), WHIP (0.68), and strikeout-to-walk ratio (13.08). Her 10.85 strikeouts per game average ranked her second in the area.

Samantha Juelfs, Waterloo. Yet another junior all-stater, Juelfs led the Bulldogs in hitting at .506, which was seventh in the St. Louis area. She had a .532 on base percentage. Her seven home runs ranked third in the St. Louis area, and her 40 RBIs ranked fourth. Her .843 slugging percentage was fourth in the area. She also scored 31 runs for the Bulldogs.

Elle van Breusegen, Columbia. A senior all-stater, van Breusegen hit .469 with a .536 on base percentage and 39 runs. Her run total ranked fourth in the St. Louis area, with her on base percentage ranking ninth. The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville commit also stole 12 bases.

Lauren Lanham, Gibault. This sophomore enjoyed a breakout season offensively for Gibault, hitting .412 with a .518 on base percentage, 34 runs and 13 stolen bases to earn all-state recognition.

Ashley Murphy, Gibault. The last of the local all-staters, this senior hit .288 with a .447 on base percentage to go along with 19 RBIs and 21 runs for the Hawks. Her 16 walks ranked her fifth in the St. Louis area. In the pitching circle, Murphy struck out 40 batters in 36 and one-third innings.

Avery Proffer, Valmeyer. A solid junior season saw this Pirates star hit .525 with four homers and 13 RBIs. There’s more to come next season.

Kylie Kloess, Dupo. The only freshman on the all-local first team, Kloess hit .446 with a .500 on base percentage and 20 runs in addition to posting a 2.88 ERA in 34 innings pitched. The future looks very bright.

Ava Brown, Waterloo. This sophomore was a force on offense for the Bulldogs, hitting .402 with 32 RBIs and 27 runs.

Reagan Jarrard, Columbia. The third sophomore on this list, Jarrard hit .379 with 33 RBIs and 24 runs for the Eagles.

SECOND TEAM

Ally Coats, Valmeyer. The Pirates saw flashes of a successful softball future from this freshman, who hit .429 with five stolen bases and eight runs.

Adrienne Latimer, Dupo. A senior leader for the Tigers, Latimer hit .407 with 18 runs and 14 stolen bases.

Karina Jerkatis, Gibault. This junior hit .404 with a .523 on base percentage and 20 runs scored.

Sam Augustine, Columbia. Injuries derailed some of her senior season, but Augustine was still able to hit .396 with four home runs.

Megan Armbrecht, Waterloo. Another junior on the list, Armbrecht hit .396 with 17 RBIs.

Kaylyn Woods, Dupo. This senior capped off an impressive high school softball career by hitting .382 with 19 runs.

Paige Froess, Columbia. Another talented senior, Froess hit .360 with 21 RBIs and posted a 2.08 ERA in 60-plus innings pitched.

Addison Thompson, Dupo. Another talented freshman on the local scene, Thompson posted a 1.79 ERA in 66-plus innings pitched in addition to hitting .357.

Hope Chambers, Gibault. A solid junior season from Chambers lifted the Hawks this spring. She hit .381 with 19 RBIs and 15 runs.

Kate Lindhorst, Waterloo. A senior leader for the Bulldogs, Lindhorst hit .364 while playing solid at catcher.

SPECIAL MENTION

Grayce Mayer (Waterloo), Riley McDermott (Waterloo), Mallory Thompson (Waterloo), Isabella Riesing (Waterloo), Reese Jarrard (Columbia), Paige Webb (Columbia), Harlie Rainbolt (Columbia), Chloe Lancaster (Gibault), Kylie Pierce (Dupo), Kaitlyn Roberts (Dupo), Keara Prater (Dupo), Madisyn Huddleston (Valmeyer)