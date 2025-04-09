Piranhas registration underway 

Republic-Times- April 9, 2025

The Waterloo Piranhas youth swimming program is celebrating its 52nd season in 2025. 

The Piranhas have enjoyed a resurgence of late, performing well in the Kaskaskia Conference the past few summers.

Registration for the upcoming swim season opened online earlier this month at waterloopiranhas.com and via email at waterloopiranhas@gmail.com. 

In-person registration with suit-fitting takes place this Saturday, April 12, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Monroe County Annex, 901 Illinois Avenue, Waterloo, and again on April 23.

Cost is $130 for one swimmer, with a second swimmer in the family at $110 and $90 for each additional swimmer. 

