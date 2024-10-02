College soccer kudos for Davis

Western Kentucky University redshirt junior goalkeeper Maddie Davis, a Gibault Catholic High School graduate, has been named the Conference USA Goalkeeper of the Week for her play in the Hilltoppers’ conference opener at Louisiana Tech recently. It is the second time Davis has earned a weekly honor in her career at WKU. She was previously named CUSA Goalkeeper of the Week in October 2023.

Davis pitched her second shutout of the season against the Lady Techsters, making four saves in the match. It was the 10th clean sheet of her career, which puts her sixth in career shutouts in WKU women’s soccer history.

The Hilltoppers tied with Louisiana Tech in the match, earning a point in conference play.

WKU is 2-5-1 so far on the season.