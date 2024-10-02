Golfers enter postseason play

Pictured are Columbia High School boys golfers Kyle Chudd, Jacob Hall and Brendan Gibson after earning all-conference recognition last week.

The Waterloo and Columbia High School boys and girls golf squads competed in conference tournaments last week.

In the Mississippi Valley Conference tourneys, the Waterloo boys placed third last Wednesday, and the Waterloo girls placed fourth last Tuesday.

The Waterloo boys were led by Nate Charron with an 18-hole score of 76 and Brady Schmidt with a 78, both receiving All-MVC recognition.

The Waterloo girls were led by Kate Lindhorst with a 98.

In the Cahokia Conference (Mississippi Division) tourneys, the Columbia boys placed second last Wednesday, and the Columbia girls placed third on Thursday.

The Columbia boys were led by Kyle Chudd (77), Jacob Hall (78) and Brendan Gibson (81). All earned all-conference recognition.

The Columbia girls were led by Parker Duguay (83).

Regional action takes place this week.

In boys golf, the Class 1A Carlyle Regional takes place Wednesday at Governor’s Run and includes both Gibault and Dupo.

The Class 2A Waterloo Regional also takes place Wednesday at Acorns Golf Links and includes both Columbia and Waterloo.

In girls golf, the Class 1A Waterloo Regional took place Tuesday at Acorns with Gibault, Columbia and Dupo among the competing teams.

Some top golfers for the Hawks this season include Annika Fabie, Elena Oggero and Avery Herrmann.

The Class 2A Centralia Regional also took place Tuesday at Greenview Country Club, with Waterloo among the 14-team field.

The sectional round takes place this coming Monday.