Aces, digs, blocks and spikes galore

Pictured is Waterloo’s Ellie Zweigart during a recent home match.

The regular season is entering the home stretch for most local high school volleyball squads, with regional play looming later this month.

Waterloo (11-5) won two of three recent matches.

On Saturday, the Bulldogs won 25-13, 25-15 over Marquette.

That was preceded by a 25-21, 25-20 victory Thursday at Highland in a key Mississippi Valley Conference clash. Evie Reifschneider had 11 kills and Emerson Horvath recorded 13 points for Waterloo.

Last Tuesday, the Bulldogs lost a hard-fought battle against Mascoutah, 14-25, 25-23, 24-26. Ellie Day led with 23 assists. Horvath had nine kills. Ellie Zweigart scored nine points.

Waterloo hosted Triad on Tuesday, plays Thursday at Jerseyville, and then competes in the Belleville East Tournament this weekend.

Reifschneider is the kills leader this season for Waterloo with 100. Day leads in assists with 313. Kenzy Koudelka leads in points with 90. Megan Huebner is the blocks leader with 82.

Columbia (18-3) continues its winning ways as well.

The Eagles posted a 25-13, 25-19 victory at Freeburg on Thursday. Claire Sandstrom finished with 10 kills, with Samantha Spruill recording 10 points and 11 assists for Columbia.

Columbia hosted Belleville West on Tuesday, plays Wednesday at Mater Dei, and then hosts Wood River on Thursday.

Kinley Jany is the points leader on the season at 130, with Sandstrom leading in kills with 179. Spruill leads with 254 assists and Maura Kohlenberger is the top blocker with 52.

Gibault (7-8) picked up a 25-15, 25-16 win at home over New Athens on Monday.

Last Wednesday, the Hawks lost 25-13, 25-16 to Carlyle.

Gibault plays Monday at Father McGivney.

Valmeyer (3-18) continues to struggle this fall but did pick up a 22-25, 25-15, 25-6 victory Thursday at Lebanon.

Kadence Seitz had 12 points, with both Tessa Knowlton and Violet Garcia contributing 10 points. Violet Krekel had 20 assists.

The Pirates lost Monday night at Chester.

Following a Tuesday night home match against Carlyle, Valmeyer hosts New Athens on Thursday and Okawville this coming Tuesday.

Dupo (3-13) won last Wednesday against Lebanon, 25-15, 25-15.

The Tigers played Tuesday at Bunker Hill, host Marissa on Thursday, and then play Tuesday at Wood River.