Kicking toward the postseason

With the IHSA regional schedule set to be announced in the coming days, local high school boys soccer squads are aiming to build whatever amount of positive momentum they can for a postseason run.

Waterloo (7-5-2) won three recent matches entering Tuesday’s rivalry clash with Columbia, which the Eagles won 3-0. The Eagles scored just two minutes in and added a pair of second half goals. The Bulldogs were unable to muster much in the way of offense. Hayes van Breusegen scored twice for Columbia.

On Monday, the Bulldogs won 4-0 over Gibault at Oerter Park in Columbia. Caeden Wille netted a hat trick for Waterloo, with teammate Isaiah Mallery also scoring.

On Thursday, Waterloo picked up a 3-1 victory at Civic Memorial. Wille scored twice, with Ty Kinzinger adding a goal and two assists.

Last Tuesday, it was a 4-0 win for Waterloo over Highland in another Mississippi Valley Conference match. Wille scored twice more in that contest, also contributing an assist. Kinzinger and Trent Glaenzer notched the other goals.

Waterloo hosts Collinsville on Monday and Jerseyville on Tuesday.

Wille, a senior captain, leads Waterloo in scoring this season with 16 goals and two assists.

Columbia (14-3-1) entered Tuesday’s battle with the Bulldogs having won three recent matches and tying another.

On Monday, it was a 9-0 win for the Eagles over Highland, with van Breusegen collecting four goals for the Eagles.

On Saturday, Columbia won 3-2 over Belleville West. Scoring for the Eagles in this one were Micah James, Quentin Frentzel and Drew Elliot.

James also scored the lone goal for the Eagles in a 1-1 tie against Chaminade on Thursday.

Last Tuesday, Columbia had no trouble at Salem in an 8-0 win as van Breusegen struck again. He netted four more goals. Luke DeWilde added two goals and an assist.

Columbia plays Thursday at Triad, then hosts Marquette on Monday and plays Tuesday at Roxana.

Leading the way in scoring this season for the Eagles is van Breusegen with 25 goals and three assists.

Gibault (4-9) split two recent matches prior to Monday’s loss against Waterloo.

On Thursday, the Hawks won 3-2 over Granite City. Michael Wessel scored twice, and Ryan Biffar added a goal in addition to two assists.

Last Tuesday, it was a 3-0 loss to Mater Dei for Gibault. Austin Stern blocked eight shots on the day for the Hawks.

Gibault hosts a good Father McGivney squad on Wednesday, then plays Saturday at Metro East Lutheran.

Valmeyer (1-12) lost 10-0 at Wesclin on Monday and lost 8-0 at home to Wesclin on Thursday.

The Pirates play Monday at Metro East Lutheran.