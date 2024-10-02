A winning Friday night of football 

Pictured is Columbia’s Logan Hicks during a recent home game.

On a rainy night of local high school football action, all three local squads picked up wins.

Waterloo (4-1) defeated Highland for the first time since 2012 with a 28-14 home victory. Derez Sayles had three touchdown runs for the host team.

In fact, Sayles started the scoring in the game’s first minute on a 72-yard TD scamper.

Highland scored a few minutes later on a 32-yard pass play but missed the extra point, giving Waterloo a 7-6 lead after one quarter in this Battle of the Bulldogs.

The only scoring in the second quarter came on a one-yard run by Waterloo quarterback Conrad Lindhorst with 4:09 left in the first half. Justin Manning ran in the two-point try, giving Waterloo a 15-6 lead.

Highland scored on a short TD run and converted a two-point try in the third quarter, leaving Waterloo clinging to a 15-14 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Sayles struck again on an 11-yard TD run at 9:27 of the final frame.

With the score at 21-14 and just more than seven minutes remaining, Highland’s mishandled punt gave Waterloo the ball at Highland’s 11 yard line. Sayles punched it in a few plays later, giving the host ‘Dogs the victory.

Sayles, a junior running back, had 16 carries for 168 yards in addition to his three scores. He has rushed for 464 yards and seven total TDs this season, averaging 6.2 yards per carry.

Lindhorst completed just one pass on the night, that being a 26-yard strike to tall wide receiver Alex Stell late in the game.

Leading the way on defense for Waterloo were Wyatt Luhr with six tackles, two assists and a fumble recovery, Patrick O’Donnell with three tackles and five assists, and Owen Niebruegge with two tackles and six assists.

Waterloo hosts Jerseyville (2-3) this Friday night, which is the homecoming game for the Bulldogs.

Columbia (3-2) also won at home, on Friday 24-0 over Freeburg.

Eagles quarterback Mason Voegele threw two first quarter TD passes, the first to Jase Nelson for 10 yards at 5:20 and the next to Logan Hicks for 50 yards at 1:22.

Hicks, who finished with 152 yards of total offense on the night, added a 36-yard TD run for Columbia early in the fourth quarter.

He also recorded a sack on defense.

Columbia’s defense held the Freeburg running game to just 36 yards on 26 carries. The Eagles also picked off the Freeburg quarterback twice.

Cooper Weik had nine tackles and two assists for Columbia.

Mason Voegele had a solid game at quarterback for the Eagles, going 7-of-14 passing for 178 yards and two TDs in addition to running for 27 yards.

Up next for the Eagles is a Friday road game at Wood River (2-3).

Dupo (4-1) picked up another late victory Friday night at Carlyle, 28-20.

The Tigers tied it at 20-20 with just more than 2:30 remaining, and then Luke Ellis ran in the game winner in the final minute.

Carlyle led 14-12 at halftime and 20-12 after three quarters, but Dupo somehow clawed its way to another win.

It doesn’t get any easier for the Tigers, who host Red Bud (3-2) this Friday night.

The Musketeers won 47-20 at Carlyle on Sept. 20.

Dupo is led by junior quarterback Deegan Prater, who is the team’s leading rusher in addition to his solid passing ability.

His favorite target through the air has been Thinh Staggs.

Red Bud is led by running back Gavin Baldwin, who has over 600 yards of total offense and eight TDs on the season.