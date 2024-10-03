Local golfers on to sectional round

Pictured is the Waterloo High School boys golf squad after winning the Class 2A Waterloo Regional on Wednesday.

Three local boys teams and three girls golfers will compete in the upcoming sectional round following successful regional performances this week.

At the IHSA Class 2A Waterloo Regional played Wednesday at Acorns Golf Links, the Waterloo High School boys golf squad placed first with a score of 312, followed by Columbia in second place at 315.

Columbia senior Jacob Hall, a previous state qualifier, was the regional champion by two strokes with an 18-hole score of 69. Eagles teammate Kyle Chudd, a junior, shot an 81.

Jacob Hall

Waterloo was led at the regional by seniors Nate Charron and Tyler Armbrecht, both of which shot 76. Bulldogs junior Brady Schmidt shot a 77.

The Waterloo and Columbia boys teams will compete Monday in the Anna-Jonesboro Sectional at Union County Country Club for a chance at qualifying for state.

At the IHSA Class 1A Carlyle Regional played Wednesday at Governor’s Run, the Gibault boys golf squad placed third with a score of 340 behind Mater Dei and Red Bud to advance to Monday’s Zeigler-Royalton Sectional at Franklin County Country Club.

Leading the way for the Hawks were junior Max Keeven with an 80 and senior Layne Wilkens with an 81.

Three local high school girls golfers advanced out of the IHSA Class 1A Waterloo Regional at Acorns Golf Links on Tuesday and will next compete in the sectional round.

Columbia’s Avery Arendell, a previous state qualifier, and Parker Duguay will be joined by Gibault’s Elena Oggero in the Rochester Section taking place Monday at Lincoln Greens Golf Course.