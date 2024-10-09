College kudos for Seidel

The Ohio Valley Conference announced that former local high school volleyball standout Jessie Seidel was selected as an Ohio Valley Conference award winner following her performance at the Kangaroo Klassic.

Seidel was named OVC Co-Defensive Player of the Week.

Lindenwood went 2-1 that weekend, earning victories over the University of Missouri-Kansas City and Montana. Their six non-conference wins this season are the most in Lindenwood’s NCAA Division I era.

Seidel was the leader of the defensive unit for the Lions, posting 57 digs overall.

In all 10 matches this season, Seidel has posted at least 10 digs and has had over 20 digs five times including 22 against Bradley.

Seidel averaged 5.18 digs per set over the weekend.

During the Lions’ three set win over the ‘Roos, Seidel had 17 digs and five assists. She ended the weekend adding 18 digs and seven assists against Montana to help LU go 2-1 in KC.

Her 226 digs are tied for the most in the OVC so far this season.