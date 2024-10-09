Gibault tennis girls smiling

Republic-Times- October 9, 2024
Sophie Winkeler and Kaila Jerkatis

The Gibault Catholic High School girls tennis team picked up its fourth straight win by defeating Bunker Hill, 4-3, on Sept. 19.

At No. 2 doubles, Sophie Winkeler and Kaila Jerkatis led the way for the Hawks by battling through a back-and-forth match which ended with them coming out on top of a 16-14 tiebreaker to take the match 9-8.

Also contributing to the team victory for Gibault were wins by Myra Coats at No. 2 singles, Winkeler at No. 3 singles and Jerkatis at No. 4 singles. 

Clara Willson lost her No. 1 singles match against a tough opponent, 8-6. 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Bulldogs, Eagles win in blowouts

October 9, 2024

CHS golfers make state

October 9, 2024

Soccer regionals start next week

October 9, 2024
HTC web
MCEC Web