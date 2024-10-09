Gibault tennis girls smiling

Sophie Winkeler and Kaila Jerkatis

The Gibault Catholic High School girls tennis team picked up its fourth straight win by defeating Bunker Hill, 4-3, on Sept. 19.

At No. 2 doubles, Sophie Winkeler and Kaila Jerkatis led the way for the Hawks by battling through a back-and-forth match which ended with them coming out on top of a 16-14 tiebreaker to take the match 9-8.

Also contributing to the team victory for Gibault were wins by Myra Coats at No. 2 singles, Winkeler at No. 3 singles and Jerkatis at No. 4 singles.

Clara Willson lost her No. 1 singles match against a tough opponent, 8-6.