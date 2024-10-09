Spikers getting set for playoff success

Pictured is Columbia’s Samantha Spruill during a recent match.

Local high school volleyball squads will soon find out their respective playoff paths as the regular season winds down.

Columbia (20-4) won two of three recent matches.

Last Tuesday, the Eagles downed Belleville West to the tune of 25-20, 19-25, 25-17. Kinley Jany finished with 11 points, with Claire Sandstrom providing nine kills and a block.

Last Wednesday, two of the area’s top squads met in Breese, with Columbia falling 25-23, 25-23 in a hard-fought match against top-ranked Mater Dei. Sandstrom had six kills and a block.

On Thursday, Columbia picked up a 25-5, 25-17 victory over Wood River. Elliana Ames led the way with 15 points, followed by Megan Bolyard with 12 points and 10 assists.

Jany and Ames are the points leaders this season for the Eagles. Sandstrom is tops in kills, Samantha Spruill leads in assists, and Maura Kohlenberger is the top blocker.

Waterloo (15-9) picked up a three-set victory over Red Bud on Monday, 25-13, 22-25, 25-20.

The Bulldogs went 1-4 in the Belleville East Tournament over the weekend, downing Belleville West in three sets but falling to Quincy, Liberty (Wentzville), Belleville East and Breese Central.

On Thursday, Waterloo won 25-16, 25-9 over Jerseyville.

Last Tuesday, it was a 25-20, 25-20 win for Waterloo over Triad in another Mississippi Valley Conference

The Bulldogs hosted Civic Memorial on Tuesday, play Thursday at cross-town rival Gibault and then host Mascoutah on Tuesday.

Kenzy Koudelka is the points leader this season for Waterloo. Evie Reifschneider leads in kills, Megan Huebner leads in blocks, and Ellie Day is tops in assists.

Gibault (7-11) suffered two recent losses.

On Monday, the Hawks lost 25-18, 25-12 against Father McGivney.

Last Tuesday, it was a 25-18, 18-25, 23-25 defeat for Gibault at the hands of Roxana.

Gibault played Tuesday at Mater Dei and will host Marquette this coming Tuesday.

Valmeyer (3-21) lost 25-18, 18-25, 23-25 to Okawville on Monday despite 13 points and 28 assists from senior Violet Krekel. She was honored for surpassing 500 career points and 1,000 career assists with the program.

On Thursday, Valmeyer lost 23-25, 25-14, 24-26 to New Athens. Krekel again led the way with 27 assists.

Last Tuesday, the Pirates lost 25-14, 25-8 to Carlyle.

Valmeyer plays Thursday at Marissa and hosts Dupo on Tuesday.

Dupo (4-15) lost 25-16, 25-11 to Marissa on Thursday. Adyson Thornton had 23 digs for the Tigers.

Last Tuesday, it was a 27-25, 26-24 loss to Bunker Hill.

Dupo played Tuesday at Wood River and hosts Steeleville on Wednesday before Tuesday’s clash at Valmeyer.