Soccer regionals start next week

Columbia and Waterloo players go up for a ball near Waterloo’s goal during a rivalry match last Tuesday night in Waterloo. The Eagles defeated the Bulldogs, 3-0. See more photos online at republictimes.smugmug.com.

Regional tournament play is in view for high school boys soccer as local teams look to put their best foot forward to conclude the regular season.

Columbia (16-3-1) hasn’t lost since Sept. 4 and picked up three more impressive victories.

On Monday, the Eagles won 2-1 over Marquette. Hayes van Breusegen and Tyler Darnell each scored for Columbia.

On Thursday, it was a 4-1 victory for the Eagles at Triad. Scoring twice for Columbia was van Breusegen, with Micah James adding a goal.

Last Tuesday, Columbia traveled south on Route 3 and handed Monroe County rival Waterloo a 3-0 loss. Leading the way once again was van Breusegen with two goals.

The top scorer on the season for Columbia is van Breusegen with 28 goals and four assists. Luke DeWilde has 13 goals and 10 assists.

The Eagles played Tuesday at Roxana, travel Thursday to Maryville Christian, then host Civic Memorial to conclude the regular season.

Columbia will begin its postseason quest in the Class 1A Marquette Regional on Oct. 18 against the winner of Wood River vs. Piasa Southwestern. The other teams in this regional are Marquette and Roxana.

Gibault (6-10) also hosts a Class 1A regional that begins Oct. 16 at Oerter Park in Columbia.

The Hawks will face Valmeyer (1-13) that night. Other teams in this regional are Carlyle, Breese Central, Mater Dei and Wesclin.

Gibault won 10-6 over Piasa Southwestern on Monday, getting two goals each from Michael Wessel, Grady Frierdich and Drew Hagedorn.

On Saturday, the Hawks posted a 5-3 victory over Metro East Lutheran. Wessel netted four goals for Gibault, with Ryan Biffar also scoring.

Last Wednesday, Gibault dropped a 5-2 match to Father McGivney despite two goals from Biffar.

Wessel has 12 goals and four assists this season. Biffar has 10 goals and five assists.

Gibault plays Wednesday against Althoff and Saturday against Jerseyville.

Valmeyer lost 7-0 at Metro East Lutheran on Monday and 3-0 to Carlyle on Thursday.

The Pirates, led by Ripken Voelker (seven goals, four assists), play Friday at Lebanon.

Waterloo (7-6-2) followed up last Tuesday’s defeat at the hands of Columbia with a 4-3 loss Monday against Collinsville.

Trent Glaenzer scored twice and Ty Kinzinger also netted a goal for the Bulldogs.

Caeden Wille is the leading scorer this season for the ‘Dogs with 16 goals and three assists. Glaenzer has eight goals and two assists.

Waterloo hosted Jerseyville on Tuesday, hosts Triad on Thursday, hosts Marquette on Monday and then plays Tuesday at Mascoutah.

Waterloo will host a Class 2A regional, starting with a match against Mt. Vernon on Oct. 22. Other teams in this regional are Freeburg and Centralia.