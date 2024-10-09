CHS golfers make state

From left are Kyle Chudd and Avery Arendell

Two local high school golfers qualified for the state tournament by virtue of strong showings this postseason.

Columbia juniors Kyle Chudd and Avery Arendell will be teeing off at state – Chudd in the IHSA Class 2A state boys golf tournament at Weibring Golf Club in Normal next weekend and Arendell in the IHSA Class 1A state girls golf tourney at Red Tail Run in Decatur this weekend.

At the IHSA Class 2A Waterloo Regional played last Wednesday at Acorns Golf Links, the Waterloo High School boys golf squad placed first with a score of 312, followed by Columbia in second place at 315.

Columbia senior Jacob Hall, a previous state qualifier, was the regional champion by two strokes with an 18-hole score of 69. Chudd, Hall’s Eagles teammate, shot an 81.

Waterloo was led at the regional by seniors Nate Charron and Tyler Armbrecht, both of which shot 76. Bulldogs junior Brady Schmidt shot a 77.

The Waterloo and Columbia boys teams competed Monday in the Anna-Jonesboro Sectional at Union County Country Club.

Chudd led Columbia with a 76 to qualify for state as an individual, as the Eagles placed ninth with a score of 334. Waterloo placed sixth at the sectional with a score of 330, led by Schmidt’s 18-hole score of 80.

At the IHSA Class 1A Carlyle Regional played last Wednesday at Governor’s Run, the Gibault boys golf squad placed third with a score of 340 behind Mater Dei and Red Bud to advance to Monday’s Zeigler-Royalton Sectional at Franklin County Country Club.

Leading the way for the Hawks were junior Max Keeven with an 80 and senior Layne Wilkens with an 81.

At the sectional, Gibault placed eighth as a team with a score of 341. Wilkens led the Hawks golfers with an 80.

Three local high school girls golfers advanced out of the IHSA Class 1A Waterloo Regional at Acorns Golf Links last Tuesday.

Columbia’s Arendell, a state qualifier last season, and Parker Duguay were joined by Gibault’s Elena Oggero in the Rochester Sectional taking place Monday at Lincoln Greens Golf Course.

Arendell shot a 77 in the regional, with Oggero at 83 and Duguay at 88.

Arendell shot a 78 – four strokes behind the leader – in the sectional to advance. Oggero shot an 89 and Duguay shot a 96.

The Waterloo girls golf team competed last Tuesday in the Class 2A Centralia Regional, placing fifth as a team. Anna Bulman, a junior, was the top golfer for the Bulldogs with a 96.