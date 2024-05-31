Judith N. Maurer | Obituary

Judith N. Maurer (nee Niebruegge), 81, of Waterloo, died May 30, 2024, in Waterloo. She was born June 18, 1942, in East St. Louis.

Judy was a faithful member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Waterloo and enjoyed participating in and making friends through their Bible study group.

She was a former member of the American Heart Association, American Cancer Society, Quarterback Club, WSA, ST. Louis Zoo and Botanical Gardens.

Judy and Bob were fortunate to be able to have many unique travel experiences around the world through Bob’s job. She was a full-time homemaker who loved cooking and baking and always had snacks and treats for her children, grandchildren and their friends.

She was a devoted grandmother and loved attending their various sporting events and activities. In her free time she enjoyed gathering with friends to play bridge, rummy and Kloepper.

She is survived by her son Eric (Krystal) Maurer; grandchildren Ben Maurer, Danielle Maurer, Carson Maurer, Kyler Trankle and Easton Maurer; brother Bob (Darlene) Niebruegge; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband Robert D. Maurer; parents Robert G. and Alvera M. (nee Nottmeier) Niebruegge; son David Maurer; and brother David G. (Betty Jo) Niebreugge.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. June 3 at Quernheim Funeral Home and 8-9 a.m. until time of service Tuesday at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow visitation at the church with Pastor David Nottrott officiating

Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Tunnel to Towers Foundation; or Waterloo WSA Football.