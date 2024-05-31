Irma C. Braun | Obituary

Irma C. Braun (nee Laurent), 96, of Red Bud, died May 29, 2024, at her home in Red Bud. She was born Feb. 22, 1928, in Red Bud.

Irma was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Red Bud. She was a homemaker and co-owner of Edwin Braun Trucking, Braun Meats and farming.

Her greatest joy was her family. She enjoyed caring for her many flowers, watching her humming birds, fishing, trips to Vegas to play the slot machines, playing Bingo and spending time and caring for her family and friends. She was the most selfless, caring person always placing everyone else before herself. She will be greatly missed

She is survived by her children Dennis Lee (Donna) Braun, Ronald (Mary) Braun, Gerald Braun, Donna (Michael) Mollet, Richard Braun (Carla Wirth), Elaine Braun and Sandra (Dennis) Melliere; daughter-in-law David (Mary) Braun; grandchildren Christopher Braun, Casey (Jonathan) Koester, Kurt Braun, Keith Braun, Jamie (Pat) Carroll, Jarrod (Jennifer) Braun, Kyle Krebel, Julie Krebel, Brandon (Erica Struckhoff) Melliere and Stefanie Melliere; great-grandchildren Olivia Koester, Parker Koester, Katelynn, William and Spencer Braun and Amelia and Evie Carroll; sisters Carm (Marshall) Brewer, Roberta Laurent and Joyce (Michael) Klickovich; sister-in-law Doris Laurent; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband Edwin B. Braun; son David L. Braun; brothers Milton (Annamarie) Laurent and Robert Laurent; and sister Vera (Edward) Birke.

Visitation was May 31 at Quernheim Funeral Home.

A funeral followed at the funeral home with Msgr. Dennis Schaefer officiating

Interment was at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: American Heart Association; or Hospice of Southern Illinois.