Betty A. Schneider | Obituary

Betty A. Schneider, 94, of Prairie du Rocher, died May 29, 2024, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville.

She was born to the late Robert and Emma (nee Steibel) DeBourge on Nov. 23, 1929, in Prairie du Rocher.

Betty married William E. “Bill” Schneider on Jan. 2, 1950, in Prairie du Rocher; he preceded her in death on Oct. 22, 2005.

She had worked for the International Shoe Factory in Evansville, was a homemaker and drove a school bus for 34 years for Prairie du Rocher school. When Betty was in high school, she worked at Prairie du Rocher movie theater and got paid in soda and popcorn and got to watch the movies for free.

Betty was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Prairie du Rocher.

She is survived by her sons Robert (Carolyn) Schneider of Prairie du Rocher and Ronald Schneider of Shiloh and granddaughter Angela (Ethan) Erickson St. Louis.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Visitation is 10-11 a.m. June 4 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Prairie du Rocher.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated following visitation at the church with Father Sebastian Ukoh officiating.

Interment will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Prairie du Rocher.

Memorials may be made to the Randolph County Humane Society.