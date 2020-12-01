Joshua R. Ritter | Obituary

Joshua “Josh” R. Ritter, 24, of Columbia, died Nov. 30, 2020, at Barnes Jewish Medical Center, St. Louis, MO. He was born March 29, 1996, in St. Louis.

Josh was a graduate of SLU High School – Class of 2014, and a founding member of the Patriots Club. He received his bachelors degree in business management/human resources management/information technology from SIU Edwardsville, where he graduated cum laude, and later achieved the designation of human resources professional, of which he was quite proud. He was still pursuing his MBA at the time of his passing. Josh was a workaholic in academics as well as his career as a HR Manager at Six Flags, St. Louis. He was passionate about roller coasters and their design and had visited and enjoyed many amusement parks across the country. Josh valued his spare time with his family and friends. His positive attitude and generosity were an inspiration to all.

Surviving are his parents Carl “John” (Kimberly) Ritter of Columbia and Cheryl (Mike) Czopek of St. Louis; sister Madeline Ritter of St. Louis; paternal grandmother, Christine Ritter-Gauvain of Waterloo; maternal grandmother Cathie Morgan of Sacramento, Calif.; maternal grandfather Jerry (Jackie) Morgan of Du Quoin; along with other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Carl “Corky” Ritter and Arthur Gauvain.

Visitation will be held Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to noon at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated following the visitation with Fr. Carl Scherrer officiating.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Immaculate Conception Education and Activities Center Building Fund 411 Palmer Road, Columbia; or Make-A-Wish Foundation, 8251 Maryland, St. Louis.

Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.