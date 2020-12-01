Jesse “Bud” M. Lambert | Obituary

Jesse “Bud” Mack Lambert, 84, of Columbia, died Nov. 30, 2020, at Mercy Hospital South, St. Louis.

He was born to the late Jesse and Nellie (nee Boston) Lambert on Nov. 23, 1936, in Blodgett, Mo.

Jesse married Betty Jean Isaacs on Jan. 7, 1956, and he was a devoted husband until her passing on Dec. 28, 2014.

He worked in the grocery industry for 41 years. He was also the lead singer in the band, “Bud and the Red Tops” and worked at Fairmont Park for 25 years.

His passion was music, horse racing, fishing and spending time with his family and neighbors.

He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Columbia.

He is survived by children Barb (Jay) Hughes, Kevin Lambert and Jeff (Mary Anne) Lambert; grandchildren Justin (Kim), Matt (Breanne), Niki, Loren, Benjamin and Jessica; great-grandchildren Landon, Layla, Alexis, Betty and Jameson; brothers Norman (Davine) Lambert and Steve (Cindy) Lambert; sisters Nancy Childers and Pam (Mike) Scherer; best friends and neighbors Mike and Susan Jakovac; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was also preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law Brenda and Ralph Hennamann and brother-in-law George Childers.

It was Jesse’s wishes to be cremated and a private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Pechacek Funeral Homes, Red Bud, is assisting the family with arrangements.