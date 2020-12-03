Mackenzy S. Mundy | Obituary

Mackenzy “Mack” Scott Mundy, 23 of Waterloo, born Sept. 3, 1997 in Belleville, IL. died Dec. 1, 2020 at his residence.

Mack was enrolled at Moraine Valley College studying in Kinesiology and he loved martial arts, boxing, and wrestling.

Surviving are his mother LaVonne (Michael Mavrogeorge) Mundy of Chicago; father Scott (Stephanie) Mundy of Waterloo; siblings Katherine Brinkley of Chicago, Zachary Hanusek of Waterloo and Addison Hanusek of Waterloo; and nephew Levi Starz. Mack was a dear nephew, cousin and friend to many.

He was mreceded in death by his maternal grandparents Billie and Teddye Craig and paternal grandfather Larry R. Mundy.

Memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors or Back stoppers

Private services were held.

Mack’s wishes were to be cremated.

