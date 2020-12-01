Billie G. Gregson | Obituary

Billie G. Gregson (nee Wirth), 81, of Waterloo, died Nov. 28, 2020, in O’Fallon. She was born Nov. 18, 1939, in St. Louis, daughter of the late William and Elnora (nee Harris) Wirth.

She was a current member of Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. When her family moved from St. Louis Hills to Tipton she was also an active member at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Tipton, where she played the organ for them and sang in choir. Then joined Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church when she married her husband. Billie worked in St. Louis as a bookkeeper until her first child and she became a family-oriented mother having a total of five children. Living in the country and on the farm, she always said she had the best of both worlds growing up in the city and then moving to the country. Billie’s trade by nature was a baker of desserts, decorating them and cooking meals as anyone can tell you, and second nature to her was being there for everyone first, and she was very social. She enjoyed capturing the moments with her photos and caring for people and elderly people when she worked at the Western Egyptian Center. Other amazing interests were gardening and canning, sewing, creating crafts for the home and to donate, and bookkeeping. Billie volunteered her time, talent and treasure throughout the years for various organizations. Billie wore many hats through out her life and enjoyed laughing and smiling most of all. She was amazingly very outspoken and wore her heart of gold on her sleeve for everyone.

She is survived by her husband George C. Gregson; children Jean (David) Salger, George L. (Beth) Gregson, Mary Gregson, James (Melissa) Gregson; grandchildren Jason (Rachel) Salger, Justin (Victoria) Salger, Jena (Nathan) Gibbs, George Ryan Gregson, Haley Gregson and Hannah Gregson, Joshua Gregson, Isabel Gregson; great-grandchildren Chelsea Salger, Preston Krack, Penelope Krack, Carrigan Salger, Logan Gibbs and Claire Gibbs; brothers John (Bonnie) Wirth, Joseph Wirth and Mike (Jackie) Wirth;, brother-in-law James Merzweiler; and sister-in-law Rita Orlet.

Billie is also preceded in death by her sisters Tessie (Melvin “Buck”) Jamison and Mary Merzweiler; sister-in-law Carolyn Wirth; Infant daughter Barbara Gregson; brothers and sisters in-law Clem Orlet, Quentin and Veronica Gregson, Alvin and Maxine Linnertz; nephews and nieces.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service Dec. 7 at Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Dec. 7 at the church with Father Linus Umoren C.M. officiating.

Interment will follow in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Ss. Peter and Paul Church; Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery; or American Diabetes Assn.