Jeanette M. Gregson | Obituary

Jeanette M. Gregson (nee Rehling), 95, of Waterloo, died Feb. 9, 2023, in Belleville. She was born Sept. 16, 1927, in Waterloo.

Jeanette worked for many years in the local newspaper business and may be the only person to have worked for all the local newspapers. She began her career in 1946 with the Waterloo Republican. She wrote articles, proof read, and was the receptionist. In 1954 she joined the Waterloo Times, writing about social events. In 1979 she began an advertising sales career with the Monroe County Clarion and continued there until it became the Suburban Journals. During this period of time, she helped organize the local Old News Boys Day campaign in Waterloo. She finished her career in the newspaper business with the Monroe County Independent, where she worked for many years. While all this kept her busy, she also found time to sell monuments for Weiss Monument Works of Belleville for over 40 years.

Jeanette was a true people person and always enjoyed attending events where she could spend time visiting with friends and acquaintances and always enjoyed hearing or telling a good joke. She enjoyed dressing for the occasion was known to have a pair of earrings for everything from a turtle soup party to a Fourth of July celebration.

She was a lifelong member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Waterloo and was a member of the Chancel Choir for over 30 years. She served on the board of the Waterloo American Red Cross for over 20 years. As a member of the Waterloo Chamber of Commerce she served on the board of directors, the Porta Westfalica Festival Committee, won the Chamber’s VIP award for membership recruitment in 2005 and the Chamber’s “Whatever It Takes” award in 2006. In 2009 Jeanette served as Grand Marshall for Porta Westfalica Festival parade, and won the Chamber’s Community Service award in 2010.

Jeanette’s civic pride continued as she sponsored a lamp post around the court house in memory of her and Orville’s parents. The annual decorating of the pole at Christmas time has become a family tradition on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

She is survived by her children Russell (Diane) Gregson, Gordon (Cindy) Gregson and Alice Gregson (Kevin Ryan); grandchildren Mitchell (Teryn) Gregson and Helen Gregson; great-grandchildren Leighton and Gideon Gregson; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years Orville Gregson; parents Edward and Emma (nee Lang) Rehling; brother Leland (Marian) Rehling; brother-in-law; and sister-in-law Harold (Evelyn) Kratzat.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Feb. 13 and 9 a.m. until time of service Feb. 14 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Matt Friz officiating.

Interment will be at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Waterloo Chamber of Commerce – Scholarship Fund; or family wishes.