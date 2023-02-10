James P. Casey Sr. | Obituary

James P. Casey Sr., 72, of Waterloo, died Feb. 9, 2023, in St. Louis. He was born Dec. 27, 1950, in East St. Louis.

James was a member of Les Coureus des Bois at Fort de Chartres.

He is survived by his wife Margaret Casey (nee Hursey); children Brandi (Shaun) Nall and James P. Casey Jr. (Heather Seidel); grandchildren Chloe and Peyton Nall and Trent and Brendon Niles; nieces Susan Preibe and Janet Casey; great-nephews Tyler Martin, Austin (Karina) Preibe and Jordyn Preibe; and god daughter Madisyn Preibe.

He is preceded in death by his parents William P. and Mary Louise (nee Todd) Casey and brother William “Jere” Casey (Virginia).

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Feb. 16 and 9 a.m. until time of service Feb. 17 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will be at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Belleville.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to donor’s choice.