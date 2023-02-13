Elizabeth J. DeRousse | Obituary

Elizabeth “Betty” J. DeRousse (nee Schremp), 87, of East Carondelet, died peacefully on Feb. 11, 2023 at, St. Clare Hospital, with her loving family by her side.

She was born in McBride, Mo., on June 22, 1935, and was the daughter of the late Arthur and Bernice (nee Fenwick) Schremp. She married Donavon DeRousse on Jan. 30, 1954, in Claryville, Mo., were married for 67 wonderful years, and he preceded her in death.

Betty was the cafeteria manager for the Dupo High School for many a year and retired in 1997. Betty had a kind and gentle spirit, and the love she had for her family was always shown by her love of cooking and baking or them for them (you certainly never left hungry from her home), canning their homegrown produce, keeping them all warm and cozy with her unsurpassed hand quilting talents, enjoyed watching her grandchildren participating in their sports, and dipping her pole in the water with a big smile on her face as she reeled in all those fish…how she and Don loved to fish!

She was a devout and longtime parishioner of Sacred Heart Church and participated in their many events over the years.

She is survived by her children Steve (Lane) DeRousse of Alton, Vanessa (Bo) Buechler of Waterloo and Veronica Jahr of St. Charles, Mo.; grandchildren Jackie (Ryan) Voss, Rene Hughes, Sarah, Scott and Kaleb Buechler, and Brittney and Casey (Lindsey) Jahr; six great-grandchildren; brother Weldon Schremp of Perryville, Mo; many nieces and nephews; as well as other extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband Don beloved son Daniel; sisters Laverne Marr and Shirley Mattingly; and brothers Hubert, Elvis, Howard and Glennon Schremp.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Feb. 16 at Leesman Funeral Home in Columbia.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. with a one hour visitation prior at Sacred Heart Church, Dupo, with Father Osang Idagbo officiating.

Internment will follow at the Mount Hope Cemetery, Perryville, Mo.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests, with gratitude, that memorial contributions be directed to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis; or Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Dupo, for Masses, Also, a gentle kindness to another would warm Betty’s soul and make a wonderful, thoughtful memory to honor her.